Russell & Bromley has released a new version of Kate Middleton's favourite fancy flat shoes - we want them in every colour

If you're a fan of the Princess of Wales' style, then we've found some shoes you won't be able to resist.

Kate Middleton has well and truly mastered the art of walking in the highest heels, and of course she's a source of inspiration when it comes to best white trainers. But she's also got an impressive collection of dressy flats in her shoe collection too.

Remember her Russell & Bromley Xpresso flats? She's worn them in both black and blush pink suede, and they are distinctive thanks to the crossover straps and slightly pointed toe. Naturally, they sold out after she wore them on several occasions, as far back as 2016, but Russell & Bromley has just introduced a really similar slingback style to their new collection - and it's already proving popular with customers.

Kate Middleton wearing Russell Bromley shoes in 2016 (left), and 2019 (right). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell & Bromley Theatre Cross Strap Flat Visit Site RRP: £295 | The design of these beauties is strikingly similar to Kate's, but we love the addition of the delicate little diamante buckle and the slightly more square toe to bring them bang up to date. They're the ideal shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, and are perfect for this tricky time of year when the weather is so changeable. Part shoe, part sandal, they feel smart enough to wear to the office or for a big event, but - and it's a big but - they're comfortable in a way that heels just never are. Hurrah! They're available in three colours - black, white or metallic, and in UK sizes 3 to 9.

Russell & Bromley make some of the most comfortable shoes you'll find on the high street, so it's worth splashing a bit more cash than you normally might.

But if you're looking for a more affordable option, we've got that covered too. Asos and New Look have some budget-friendly flats, or try another of Kate Middleton's go-to shoe brands - Camilla Elphick - to up your flat game this summer.

New Look Black Suedette Pumps Visit Site RRP: £25.99 | This bargain buy has got some great reviews, including one customer who wrote: "I bought these in black for work as needed smart shoes when I would normally wear heels but being pregnant these have been amazing so I purchased in neutral too. Just perfect." Asos Design Wide Fit Larna pointed ballet flats Visit Site RRP: £20 | These Asos shoes are going to really revamp your wardrobe if you've fallen into a trainers style rut. Pair them with jeans, a white t-shirt and a blazer, or even with your floatiest floral summer dress. Asos has a seriously impressive size range too, from UK 2 up to 11. Camilla Elphick Lover Black Patent Flats Visit Site RRP: £245 | How adorable is the heart-shaped cut out on these shoes? You couldn't wear anything more on brand to a wedding, but you'll want to wear them every other day too. They're available in four different colours, including red and silver, and they're 100% leather so will stand the test of time.