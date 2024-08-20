M&S just released a perfect match for Kate Middleton's pinstripe trousers - I can't believe this chic tailoring costs less than £40

I've been a dedicated follower of Kate Middleton's fashion for over a decade now, so you can trust me when I say recreating her chic, anti-trend style doesn't get easier - or more affordable - than this.

M&S has just released a pair of navy pinstripe trousers that are an uncanny lookalike of the £299 Holland Cooper style the Princess of Wales has worn on several occasions. They're already flying off the virtual shelves (at the time of writing, sizes are starting to go out of stock), but thankfully there's plenty of choice thanks to the Petite, Regular and Long length options. There's a reason the high street stalwart is one of our favourite British clothing brands!

If you're looking to update your autumn capsule wardrobe, you can officially call off the search. Pinstripes will really make you look like you mean business the way Kate styled hers, but the beauty of the M&S version is that they will work just as well teamed your best white trainers and a casual white t-shirt.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, pictured in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

M&S is definitely on a roll right now, and this new arrival comes soon after the M&S wide leg trousers we recently fell in love with. The pinstripe style is so new to the site that there aren't any customer reviews yet, however woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock owns the grey version, and she raves about their versatility.

She told us: "these trousers have such a gorgeous shape to them with the pleating and high-waisted fit, but I especially love how comfy they are thanks to the wide leg design. I wear mine to work and on the weekends for lunches or running errands - they’re the perfect pair of trousers to dress up with boots or down with trainers or sandals.

"It’s no surprise to me that Kate Middleton is also a fan of wide leg trousers for precisely this reason and in recent years she’s been choosing this type of trousers more and more for engagements. She tends to style hers with a classic shirt or fitted jumper and both ways look so sleek and put-together."

