These M&S wide leg trousers are the perfect 'every occasion' wardrobe staple – we’re buying them in multiple colours

M&S have just released the perfect pair of wide leg trousers that are sure to become an autumn wardrobe staple for everyone this year, and shoppers are raving about their style and versatility.

As we start to, however reluctantly, transition out of our Summer sandals and floating mini dresses to prepare our wardrobes for Autumn, it can be sad to say goodbye to the bright accessories and fun floral patterns of our summer wardrobes.

But any worries we had over crafting the perfect Autumn capsule wardrobe have been magically cured by M&S's latest release.

The high street store's Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers are the perfect autumn wardrobe staple, with their stunning wide leg silhouette being casual yet elevated thanks to the classic tailoring techniques like the smart front darts and pressed creases.

Available in a great selection of autumnal colours including black, a dark chocolate brown, a light beige 'mocha' shade, and a navy among others, the colour-ways make for the perfect simple yet elevated casualwear as well as the perfect timeless piece for more formal events.

M&S Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers £39.50 at M&S Whether you want to elevate a casual look or dress for a more formal occasion, these crepe trousers, with their elegant silhouette, flattering wide leg and comfortable high waist are a perfect choice. Their stunning silhouette is created with smart front darts and pressed creases to create a tailored look and the simple yet stylish buckle tab detail at the back of the waist makes this easy-to-wear wardrobe staple feel classic, timeless and impossibly elegant. They've also got some practical touches as well as stylish ones, with two generously-sized side pockets and some added stretch in the fabric too.

Shoppers are already raving about the trousers that they say are the perfect style for 'every occasion.' One reviewer wrote of them, "These trousers are fantastic! The fit is spot on, the colour is rich and vibrant, and the fabric feels high-quality. Every detail, from the stitching to the finish, is well-executed, making them a stylish and comfortable choice."

Another added, "Lovely heavy material so they hang well. I am 5”4 and the regular length was perfect with a small heel or with trainers where the slight ruching looks fine. They fit perfect on waist and can be worn casual or with a smart shirt - I'm so delighted!"

(Image credit: M&S)

We love how the M&S model was styled, with the outfit showing the laid-back yet elevated outfits these formal-looking trousers can create. With a simple t-shirt and some trendy shoes, the look is easily thrown on for the office or for a day out shopping and the monochrome style makes matching pieces a breeze.

To add some fun to the look, we'd go for a pair of the trending leopard print ballet pumps or some knee high suede boots like the one's Jennifer Aniston stepped out in to create an autumn ready feel that'll keep you cosy and comfortable.