Jennifer Aniston's knee high suede boots are the perfect investment piece for autumn

Jennifer Aniston's skinny jeans and knee high boots are the perfect outfit combo for chilly autumn days - and we're definitely going to be investing in the elevated shoe for the upcoming season.

With the colder autumn season nearly upon us, we're in dire need of some outfit inspiration for those chillier days. After the wonderful heat of summer, where throwing on a midi dress and some sandals was enough to create the perfect look, going back to expertly layering warm pieces for a chic look is daunting to say the least.

But while we've found the perfect autumn outfit inspiration in Jennifer Aniston's recent leggings and a deep khaki blazer pairing, it's a look of her's from 2010 that we're going to be relying on for our uniform next season.

Spotted on the streets of Manhattan, the actress was pictured wearing a pair of deep blue denim skinny jeans, a crisp white shirt and a long-line blazer style coat to battle the chill. But it's her boots that we've fallen in love with.

Cut off at a flattering knee high length, Jennifer's suede, tan-brown boots are the perfect autumn footwear. With a stylish yet comfortable-to-walk-in heel, a sleek rounded toe, and perfect form-fitting calf, the suede boots worked perfectly over her casual denim and added a nice warm tone to her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop High Suede Boots

Boden Cara Heeled Stretch Knee Boots Was £130, Now £65 at Boden With a block heel and pointed toe, these knee boots give a polished and sleek touch to any outfit. Made of faux suede crafted using 100% recycled textiles, they're a timeless piece that will last you from season to season. In a versatile tan shade, you can pair them with a whole host of different outfits and know they'll look good every time - Plus, they're on sale! Jones Bootmaker Iona Slouch Suede Knee Boots Was £160, Now £110 at Jones Bootmaker The perfect, elevated boot to ensure comfort when walking the city streets, these knee high boots are crafted from a rich tactile suede and finished with smooth block heels for ultimate style and ease-of-wear. They have a flattering slouchy silhouette, perfectly emulating Jennifer Aniston's style, and have an inside zip to make slipping them on a dream. Guess Dolita Suede Boots Was £225, Now £146 at Guess With a sleek pointed toe and relaxed, slouching silhouette, these knee high boots from Guess are the ultimate autumn statement. Their rich, warm-toned brown suede is super versatile, pairing perfectly with denim for the cooler months. We love the tactile sole and chic pleat detailing on the font of the leg and can see these becoming a wardrobe staple.

Styling knee high boots can often feel daunting, with the style being vastly different from the casual white trainers and comfortable hiking sandals we rely on throughout summer. But styling the wardrobe staple is a breeze when you've got inspiration as good as this look of Jennifer's.

Leaning into a casual-chic look, she kept the focus on her statement boots by opting for rich blue skinny jeans and avoided bringing any other bold tones that might overwhelm the look into her outfit. Though if you do want to create a more statement look, consulting inspirational street style knee-high boot outfits is a surefire way to get a masterclass in wearing the staple footwear.