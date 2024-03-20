Kate Middleton's favourite walking boots that are perfect for spring rambles have £70 off today
Kate Middleton's favourite walking boots are currently on sale on Amazon
Kate Middleton's favourite walking boots are the Berghaus Women’s Supalite II GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - and they are currently on sale!
The Berghaus Women’s Supalite II GORE-TEX Hiking Boots are a pair of stunning yet practical boots we have seen on the Princess of Wales many times over the years. When the Princess has been attending outdoor engagements she has frequently worn this pair of the best women’s walking shoes, highlighting how long-lasting these boots are.
These shoes are fantastic and are currently on sale on Amazon for the Spring Day Deals sale which is taking place from March 20th until March 25th - so you may want to shop sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of this fantastic sale.
Shop Kate Middleton's favourite walking boots
Berghaus Women's Supalite II Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boots, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBerghaus-Womens-Supalite-Hiking-Chocolate%2Fdp%2FB00SYW54PM%2Fref%3Dsr_1_6%3Fth%3D1%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was £185.00 Now £107.08 | Amazon
Full grain leather upper shoe with a thick midsole and a breathable Goretex lining. These trainers are perfect for trekking and hiking and are durable for use over many years.
Princess Catherine has been seen wearing these boots in the summer and winter, in all kinds of weather conditions. She wore them on a cold but sunny winter day in December 2019, then in the snow in March 2023 and again while buying pizzas from a van in the sunshine in April 2023.
These images show the versatility of these boots, meaning your feet won't overheat in the spring and summer or get too chilly in cooler weather. They are also perfectly stylish and can be paired with several different outfits and styles, whether that's a simple jeans and top or more of a sporty athletic look for hikes.
Shop other shoes loved by Kate Middleton
RRP: £54.57 | These white fashionable trainers are frequently worn by the Princess of Wales.
RRP: £195 | These elegant suede brown wedges are a summer favourite of the Princess of Wales.
RRP: £149.49 | The rose gold Veja Esplar trainers are a super stylish option that Kate loves to pair with jeans and blazers.
If you invest in a pair of Berghaus boots, there is an additional benefit that the brand will repair them for free if they're ever damaged. All you have to do is send them to Berghaus HQ and they'll fix them right up and post them back. "No matter how worn or weathered your kit is, we'll repair it for free, if we possibly can, as many times as you need us to," Berghaus says.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
How to watch Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV from the UK for free
Here's how you can watch Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the shocking documentary series everyone is speaking about
By Laura Harman Published
-
What happened to Jim Beaton and was Princess Anne really almost kidnapped? Former protection officer speaks out 50 years on from shocking royal moment
You might be wondering what happened to Jim Beaton as Princess Anne's former protection officer reflects upon a terrifying royal incident
By Emma Shacklock Published