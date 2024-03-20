Kate Middleton's favourite walking boots that are perfect for spring rambles have £70 off today

Kate Middleton's favourite walking boots are the Berghaus Women’s Supalite II GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - and they are currently on sale!

The Berghaus Women’s Supalite II GORE-TEX Hiking Boots are a pair of stunning yet practical boots we have seen on the Princess of Wales many times over the years. When the Princess has been attending outdoor engagements she has frequently worn this pair of the best women’s walking shoes, highlighting how long-lasting these boots are.

These shoes are fantastic and are currently on sale on Amazon for the Spring Day Deals sale which is taking place from March 20th until March 25th - so you may want to shop sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of this fantastic sale.

Shop Kate Middleton's favourite walking boots

Berghaus Women's Supalite II Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boots, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBerghaus-Womens-Supalite-Hiking-Chocolate%2Fdp%2FB00SYW54PM%2Fref%3Dsr_1_6%3Fth%3D1%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was £185.00 Now £107.08 | Amazon Full grain leather upper shoe with a thick midsole and a breathable Goretex lining. These trainers are perfect for trekking and hiking and are durable for use over many years.

Princess Catherine has been seen wearing these boots in the summer and winter, in all kinds of weather conditions. She wore them on a cold but sunny winter day in December 2019, then in the snow in March 2023 and again while buying pizzas from a van in the sunshine in April 2023.

These images show the versatility of these boots, meaning your feet won't overheat in the spring and summer or get too chilly in cooler weather. They are also perfectly stylish and can be paired with several different outfits and styles, whether that's a simple jeans and top or more of a sporty athletic look for hikes.

Shop other shoes loved by Kate Middleton

If you invest in a pair of Berghaus boots, there is an additional benefit that the brand will repair them for free if they're ever damaged. All you have to do is send them to Berghaus HQ and they'll fix them right up and post them back. "No matter how worn or weathered your kit is, we'll repair it for free, if we possibly can, as many times as you need us to," Berghaus says.