This Karen Millen denim dress is guaranteed to be your go-to for spring - and it's on sale

If you're anything like me, you're struggling to decide what to wear every morning thanks to the Great British weather. One moment it feels like spring, and the next, we're back in the depths of winter.

Denim is always the answer to even the trickiest of wardrobe dilemmas, and we've already decided on the Zara Marine jeans as our shape of the season (I've got three pairs and counting...). But what about dresses?

A good denim dress really will be a staple of your spring capsule wardrobe. You can pair it so effortlessly with ankle boots or your best white trainers, switching to heels for a smart dinner date.

There are a lot of amazing options out there, and you might be tempted by bestsellers from M&S, Zara and Phase Eight. But for me, Karen Millen's long sleeve denim dress is the one I'm adding to my shopping basket. It's the perfect mid-blue wash, and features a button down front and patch pockets.

Karen Millen denim dress

Karen Millen denim long sleeve midi shirt dress Visit Site RRP: £79.20 (was £99) | Our top high street pick for denim dresses is available in sizes 6 to 16, and there's also a black version. The straight shape is elegant without being too tight to walk in and the top to bottom button front means you can adjust it depending on how you're styling it. For rainy days we suggest adding knee high boots with a sweater vest and a trench coat layered over the top.

A midi length is universally flattering, and celebrities ranging from Holly Willoughby to Jennifer Lopez all have denim shirt dresses in their wardrobes.

Karen Millen has quite the denim dress collection. Amanda Holden recently wore a mesh panelled denim midi dress by the brand, and there are some designs with very Balmain-esque buttons, or even intricate bead embellishment. Who said denim is only for dressed-down days?

Shop more must-have denim midi dresses

Zara midi denim dress Visit Site RRP: £35.99 | For anyone who likes a super feminine fit and flare shape, Zara has got you covered. This shirt dress would look so chic with the M&S Manolo Blahnik lookalikes we've had our eye on for a while. Like so many of Zara's spring staples it's selling out fast so don't delay. It's really reminiscent of a Chloe denim dress we've been coveting for a while. M&S denim round neck midi shift dress Visit Site RRP: £45 | One five star reviewer wrote: 'I’m such a jeans person, so really happy to finally find a denim dress I love. Wore with a white t shirt underneath and trainers and felt super comfortable. I already know this is in the favourites pile for summer'. The fray detailing gives this a high fashion feel. Phase Eight Sonny denim midi shirt dress View at John Lewis RRP: £119 | This 100% cotton dress caught our attention when Lorraine Kelly wore it to host her show. It's machine washable, and the loose t-shirt sleeves are super flattering. Perfect if you prefer a darker blue wash. Pair it with gold jewellery to pick up on the button and seam detailing.