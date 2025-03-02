Julia Roberts' powder blue Stella McCartney suit is elegance personified

Juila Roberts proved that powder blue is the most stunning shade for spring as she stepped out in a gorgeous two-piece suit from Stella McCartney, a pair of patent grey and a rich, maroon red clutch bag.

Dressing up for a big event can be both incredibly exciting and incredibly daunting, with us all rummaging through our spring capsule wardrobes in a flurry before, most likely, settling on the first thing we picked out anyway. But Julia Roberts has given us the ultimate inspiration for spring formal wear with her beautiful powder blue suit that is simply elegance personified - and we're going to be wearing the shade all season.

Pairing the Stella McCartney Cropped Grain De Poudre Wool-Blend Blazer with Stella McCartney's Cropped Pleated Wool-blend Tapered Pants, Julia oozed elegance and sophistication as she recieved the 'Officier of the Order of Arts and Letters,' which is one of the highest honours for artists in France, from the country's Minister of Culture. Finishing off the look, she slipped into Roger Vivier's Viv' In The City Pumps in a shining grey patent leather and, bringing in a stunning contrasting shade, carried the designer's sold out Viv' Choc Bag in a striking and warm maroon red leather.

There is so much to love about Julia's outfit, but the standout element is undoubtedly the brilliant powder blue shade of her suit. Both rich in colour and subtly muted at the same time, the tone feels so easy to wear while also packing a bright punch of spring-ready colour that brings a light, bright and breezy feel to the formal look.

We weren't surprised to hear that the suit is by Stella McCartney - the designer is known for her impeccably sharp tailoring and this two-piece is so crisp and flattering that it could hardly be by anyone else! The single-breasted blazer is a beautiful piece that brings a warm-weather feel to the traditional blazer thanks to its cropped front, with an asymmetrical hemline blending into a full-length jacket at the back. This keeps the design feeling oh-so luxe and heavy as it also introduces some fun, sculptural interest. Plus, it really lets the barrel leg silhouette of the suit trousers shine.

woman&home's digital fashion writer Molly Smith says this look proves the power of a well-fitting suit and who could argue against that? "There is nothing better than a trouser suit that just works, and this look from Julia Roberts proves it," she said.

She added, "Plus, her sophisticated two-piece is from one of the best British brands — Stella McCartney. The sharp tailoring and high-rise pleated trousers with the pastel blue colour feel elegant yet on-trend. To recreate this look, opt for a structured blazer and high-waisted tailored trousers, and add some neutral slingback heels for the perfect finish."

With crisp and dramatic lapels framing the simple white shirt Julia layered underneath her suit, she left the suit to do all the talking and kept her accessories to a minimum. A pair of patent court pumps with a pointed toe and leg-elongating stiletto heel created a sleek look against the cropped hem of her trousers and she brought in a rich pop of contrasting colour by carrying an oversized maroon clutch.

We also couldn't help but notice that she'd matched her manicure to the rich, deep red shade of her handbag and painted her nails in the cranberry nail shade predicted to be everywhere in 2025. It might not be your first choice of tone to pair with a powder blue but, wow! It's going to be our go-to from now on.