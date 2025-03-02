Julia Roberts' powder blue Stella McCartney suit is elegance personified

Styled with pastel heels and a rich chocolate brown clutch, Julia's suit looked stunning

Julia Roberts as she arrives at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Juila Roberts proved that powder blue is the most stunning shade for spring as she stepped out in a gorgeous two-piece suit from Stella McCartney, a pair of patent grey and a rich, maroon red clutch bag.

Dressing up for a big event can be both incredibly exciting and incredibly daunting, with us all rummaging through our spring capsule wardrobes in a flurry before, most likely, settling on the first thing we picked out anyway. But Julia Roberts has given us the ultimate inspiration for spring formal wear with her beautiful powder blue suit that is simply elegance personified - and we're going to be wearing the shade all season.

Pairing the Stella McCartney Cropped Grain De Poudre Wool-Blend Blazer with Stella McCartney's Cropped Pleated Wool-blend Tapered Pants, Julia oozed elegance and sophistication as she recieved the 'Officier of the Order of Arts and Letters,' which is one of the highest honours for artists in France, from the country's Minister of Culture. Finishing off the look, she slipped into Roger Vivier's Viv' In The City Pumps in a shining grey patent leather and, bringing in a stunning contrasting shade, carried the designer's sold out Viv' Choc Bag in a striking and warm maroon red leather.

Shop Powder Blue Suit Seperates

cropped blue blazer
Open Edit The Icon Cropped Blazer

The look of this blazer feels both impossibly classic and super unique, with its cropped hemline, triangular lapels and single button closure creating a striking style.

powder blue suit trousers
Wallis Horn Button Tapered Trousers

With a sleek tapered fit and flattering high waist, these suit trousers are elegant, chic and easy to slip into both day and night - the front pleats really give a stunning, tailored look.

blue blazer
Open Edit The Icon Blazer

This single-breasted, slightly boxy blazer is a great piece to get Julia's look with, with the crisp lapels bringing a beautiful tailored look to the design.

blue suit trousers
Mango Straight Leg Pants

Crisply tailored with a striking front pleat running down the leg, these Mango trousers are easy to dress both up and down thanks to their softly textured look.

powder blue pencil skirt
Karen Millen Compact Stretch Stab Stitch Tailored Pencil Midi Skirt

With a figure-skimming silhouette and a high waistline, this sleek and simple pencil skirt is a beautifully tailored piece.

blue suit trousers
Kasper Slim Fit Pants

Balancing comfort with style for a stunning look and fit, these trousers boast a flattering mid-rise waist and lovely tailored pleats.

There is so much to love about Julia's outfit, but the standout element is undoubtedly the brilliant powder blue shade of her suit. Both rich in colour and subtly muted at the same time, the tone feels so easy to wear while also packing a bright punch of spring-ready colour that brings a light, bright and breezy feel to the formal look.

We weren't surprised to hear that the suit is by Stella McCartney - the designer is known for her impeccably sharp tailoring and this two-piece is so crisp and flattering that it could hardly be by anyone else! The single-breasted blazer is a beautiful piece that brings a warm-weather feel to the traditional blazer thanks to its cropped front, with an asymmetrical hemline blending into a full-length jacket at the back. This keeps the design feeling oh-so luxe and heavy as it also introduces some fun, sculptural interest. Plus, it really lets the barrel leg silhouette of the suit trousers shine.

woman&home's digital fashion writer Molly Smith says this look proves the power of a well-fitting suit and who could argue against that? "There is nothing better than a trouser suit that just works, and this look from Julia Roberts proves it," she said.

She added, "Plus, her sophisticated two-piece is from one of the best British brands — Stella McCartney. The sharp tailoring and high-rise pleated trousers with the pastel blue colour feel elegant yet on-trend. To recreate this look, opt for a structured blazer and high-waisted tailored trousers, and add some neutral slingback heels for the perfect finish."

With crisp and dramatic lapels framing the simple white shirt Julia layered underneath her suit, she left the suit to do all the talking and kept her accessories to a minimum. A pair of patent court pumps with a pointed toe and leg-elongating stiletto heel created a sleek look against the cropped hem of her trousers and she brought in a rich pop of contrasting colour by carrying an oversized maroon clutch.

We also couldn't help but notice that she'd matched her manicure to the rich, deep red shade of her handbag and painted her nails in the cranberry nail shade predicted to be everywhere in 2025. It might not be your first choice of tone to pair with a powder blue but, wow! It's going to be our go-to from now on.

