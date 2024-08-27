Josie Gibson's pretty white embroidered blouse and jeans is the simple but chic combination we're adding to our wardrobes

Josie Gibson has become a regular on our daytime TV screen, presenting This Morning alongside Rylan Clark. And while we can't get enough of her down to earth, hilarious personality, we're also in awe of her wardrobe. And this boho style outfit has got to be our favourite yet.

In a brilliantly funny clip of Rylan and Josie discussing National Rollercoaster Day, she looks stunning in a white, long sleeve broderie top with dark wash jeans and nude closed toe heels. It's clear from this look Josie doesn't need our help with what is boho style?

The outfit was complemented perfectly by Josie's straight and sleek blonde hair left down, and minimal, beautifully natural makeup. She also kept accessories to a minimum, wearing just a simple pair of gold hoop earrings – allowing the intricate detail of her top do all the talking.

Shop Josie's look

Exact Match Y.A.S Broderie shirt with scalloped cuffs £70 at asos Josie's exact top, this Y.A.S broderie shirt is an investment piece that you'll reach for time and time again in almost every season. Perfect for layering and on its own, this pretty top will work with everything from jeans, trousers, skirts and shorts – the styling options are endless. Eva Bootcut Jeans £25 at M&S These bootcut jeans from M&S are a close match to Josie's Holland Cooper pair, but a fraction of the price. Super stretchy fabric and soft denim makes them comfortable for all-day wear, and the bootcut shape and high waist creates an ultra flattering silhouette. Ted Baker Sinalaa Crystal Huggie Earrings £30 at John Lewis Josie completed her boho style look with a pair of simple but elegant gold hoop earrings - and these drop design Ted Baker pair are a similar style, with added crystal for a bit of extra sparkle. The versatile piece adds a touch of elegance to any outfit, great for every day and occasion wear.

Josie clearly doesn't need our guide on how to choose the best jeans for your body type, the bootcut style looking fabulous on her. And we're clearly not the only fans of Josie's casual chic look, with fans taking to her Instagram account in droves to complement her. "The jeans look great, I've been looking for comfy jeans for ages," said one. "Looking fab! Your top today was gorgeous," said another.