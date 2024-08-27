Josie Gibson's pretty white embroidered blouse and jeans is the simple but chic combination we're adding to our wardrobes

The This Morning presenter nails boho style with this stunning outfit

Josie Gibson
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer)
Kerrie Hughes
By
published
in News

Josie Gibson has become a regular on our daytime TV screen, presenting This Morning alongside Rylan Clark. And while we can't get enough of her down to earth, hilarious personality, we're also in awe of her wardrobe. And this boho style outfit has got to be our favourite yet. 

In a brilliantly funny clip of Rylan and Josie discussing National Rollercoaster Day, she looks stunning in a white, long sleeve broderie top with dark wash jeans and nude closed toe heels. It's clear from this look Josie doesn't need our help with what is boho style?

The outfit was complemented perfectly by Josie's straight and sleek blonde hair left down, and minimal, beautifully natural makeup. She also kept accessories to a minimum, wearing just a simple pair of gold hoop earrings – allowing the intricate detail of her top do all the talking. 

Shop Josie's look

YAS shirtExact Match
Y.A.S Broderie shirt with scalloped cuffs

Josie's exact top, this Y.A.S broderie shirt is an investment piece that you'll reach for time and time again in almost every season. Perfect for layering and on its own, this pretty top will work with everything from jeans, trousers, skirts and shorts – the styling options are endless. 

M&S jeans
Eva Bootcut Jeans

These bootcut jeans from M&S are a close match to Josie's Holland Cooper pair, but a fraction of the price. Super stretchy fabric and soft denim makes them comfortable for all-day wear, and the bootcut shape and high waist creates an ultra flattering silhouette. 

Gold hoop earrings
Ted Baker Sinalaa Crystal Huggie Earrings

Josie completed her boho style look with a pair of simple but elegant gold hoop earrings - and these drop design Ted Baker pair are a similar style, with added crystal for a bit of extra sparkle. The versatile piece adds a touch of elegance to any outfit, great for every day and occasion wear. 

Josie clearly doesn't need our guide on how to choose the best jeans for your body type, the bootcut style looking fabulous on her. And we're clearly not the only fans of Josie's casual chic look, with fans taking to her Instagram account in droves to complement her. "The jeans look great, I've been looking for comfy jeans for ages," said one. "Looking fab! Your top today was gorgeous," said another.

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes
Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.

As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  

Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

