Jo Whiley's dungarees are the ultimate cool girl autumn staple - we love her laid-back styling

Jo Whiley has cemented dungarees as an autumn wardrobe staple, styling the effortlessly cool denim piece with a simple white t-shirt and collection of dainty gold jewellery.

Jo Whiley has embraced autumnal fashion quicker than any other celeb out there, giving us all the inspiration we need this year to build the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe that'll see us through the season in style.

We fell in love with her chocolate brown velvet suit earlier this week, with the stunning co ord style prompting us to hit ‘check out’ on velvet pieces for autumn. And now Jo has convinced us that dungarees are the denim piece missing from our collection after styling them in the most effortlessly cool way.

The perfect flattering jumpsuit to see you through the cooler months, effortlessly fitting into both your autumn and winter capsule wardrobe, Jo's stylish dungarees are a staple piece. For those days where you want the comfort of jeans and the ease of throwing together just basic pieces to create a cool look, they elevate your outfit and bring a casually chic edge that works for a variety of occasions.

A post shared by Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) A photo posted by on

Shop Dungarees

Vetinee Womens Denim Dungarees £43.99 at Amazon With a loose fit design and relaxed silhouette that aims to be flattering on all body types, these dungarees are the perfect wardrobe staple to bring a trendy and comfortable touch to your outfit. The adjustable straps and three buttons closures allow you to tailor the fit, while the wide leg brings a classic design that never goes out of style. Levi's Vintage Denim Dungarees £66 at John Lewis Made from long-lasting denim, this pair of vintage-inspired dungarees from Levi's are the perfect cool girl staple. Their clean-lined square neckline, easy-to-wear straight leg, and relaxed silhouette create an effortlessly laid-back look. Plus, they're made from 100% cotton, making them perfect for year-round wear. Free People Good Luck Overall £144 at Revolve We love this take on the super cool barrel leg jeans trend, with this pair of dungarees from Free People boasting a unique, exaggerated silhouette that's sure to elevate your denim game this autumn. In a light-wash blue denim, they're super versatile and easy-to-style, effortlessly adding some casual elegance to your wardrobe.

We love Jo's simple approach to styling that saw her pair her dungarees with a plain white tank top and selection of dainty gold jewellery.

The pared back look may have been minimal, but it had a striking effect. The crisp white vest against the deep denim hue of the dungarees, and the dainty chain jewellery against the oversized, rugged denim, worked to create an edgy feel that Jo has come to be known for and always pulls off effortlessly.

While we can't see what shoes she chose to finish off the outfit with, knowing Jo, she's wearing a super cool pair of trainers like the timeless Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Canvas or another similar pair of trending white trainers.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recreating her outfit this season, for an added layer of warmth, we'd throw on a trench coat or padded bomber jacket over the dungarees and maybe add a stylish pair of winter boots too.