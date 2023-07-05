JLo's swimsuit and Fendi shades are giving poolside glam and we're obsessed

Jennifer Lopez recently debuted a really fabulous summer bathing suit look that inspired us to upgrade our hot weather wardrobe - here's where you can get some dupes of JLo's glam poolside items.

It goes without saying that we are seriously obsessed with Jennifer Lopez, and for more reasons than one. Other than the fact that she is a highly talented actress, singer, and dancer, she also is consistently inspiring us with her consistently incredible style and beauty secrets.

From her delicious breakfast smoothie recipe to her super simple and accessible skincare routine, she is always known to look and feel great - and her most recent Instagram post just proved how well the actress really is doing.

On July 4, she posted a selfie to her Instagram, captioning the picture, "Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun."

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

While the 4th of July celebration message was certainly nice, we couldn't help but notice just how cool JLo looked while sitting poolside to celebrate the American holiday.

Resort wear and swimwear glam (or whatever you want to dub it) is all the rage this year, with people really putting an emphasis on how they present on your pool or beach vacation. Gone are the days of showing up to the pool or the beach in simply bathing suit - if you don't roll up looking like you just raided the Vogue closet, did you even have a pool day?

JLo took this idea in stride, sporting a super chic one piece coral bikini by the pool for the 4th, showing off her super athletic figure, causing fans to go crazy in her comments.

"Damn....you are the mom of all moms!!" one person commented.

"it should be a crime to look THIS good!!!" another said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although yesterday wasn't the first time JLo has sported some seriously fabulous poolside attire (see photo above), we can't help but think that her look from yesterday might be her best yet.

To pair with her coral one-piece suit, she rocked a pair of boujie Fendi sunglasses, as well as some classic gold hoop earrings and a Carrie Bradshaw-esque necklace with her nameplate on it.

Completing the whole look, Jennifer also sported a super chic and trendy mani, done by none other than her trusty nail artist, Tom Bachik, who called her nail look from yesterday a "shimmer summer french" manicure on his Instagram.