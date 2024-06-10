JLo's favourite platform trainers are great for making your legs look longer – here's where to get them for just £35
The singer shows just how chic trainers can be
It's no secret that neutral and monochromatic outfits are some of the most stylish, but JLo's tank top and trainers combination has us sold on pared-back looks for the summer.
If you've ever had any doubt, we're here to tell you once and for all that a platform pair of the best white trainers is the one footwear staple you unequivocally need. But don't just take our word for it - JLo's latest casual ensemble sported on the streets of Los Angeles proves just how chic a white shoe and matching cami can be.
Her stylish trick of matching her top to her shoes gives her ensemble a cohesive look that adds a sophisticated edge to this cool, casual outfit - and ensures that her tailored trousers don't look too formal for the occasion. We're taking notes for our summer capsule wardrobe and beyond.
Her exact trainers are from a brand called K-Swiss and she has been seen wearing this pair of shoes on several different occasions, which speaks to their versatility and style points. A good pair of white trainers can really take you anywhere, and they're especially handy for city breaks.
We especially love the platform silhouette that adds that extra bit of height without the discomfort of heels. Luckily, we've managed to find the exact same style on Amazon starting at just £35. There are only select sizes left, so you'll want to be quick to get your hands on them...
Shop JLo's look
JLo's exact trainers are slightly tricky to come by, but we've found them available in sizes 4, 6, 8, and 9 on Amazon. Starting at just £35, this is a true bargain buy that also happens to be a favourite of one of our top style icons. What's not to love?
Skims doesn't only make some of the best shapewear - its basics offering is brilliant too. This white tank is no different, thanks to its soft ribbed texture and versatile hue. If you prefer a higher cut top, one of our favourite styling tricks is to turn it back to front for extra coverage.
These Aligne trousers are very similar to JLo's and they're on sale right now. The perfect wide leg fit, they will pair perfectly with all manner of tops. Style up with one of the best affordable designer bags and some slingback heels, or layer with a chunky jumper come autumn.
JLo's outfit proves that you don't have to be trekking to an office to make tailored trousers look good, and her way of styling them can be used with other typically 'formal' items such as satin skirts, blazers, or even your favourite summer dress.
Maybe you want to give one of your best wedding guests dresses a new lease of life, or you want to get maximum wear out of a bias cut skirt that feels fairly dressy. Opt for a white top (either worn alone or layered under/over a dress) and match it to a pair of sleek white trainers to instantly give your look a dressed-down feel that is still beautifully stylish.
