JLo is all in for fall with a chocolate brown blazer and dark blue flare jeans

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted in LA wearing a super chic combo of a chocolate brown blazer, dark blue flare jeans, and a pair of sky-high platform heels and we're trying to replicate the look ASAP.

We don't need to be the first to tell you that JLo is always taking her glamorous style to the next level, inspiring us all with popular looks like her neon yellow snakeskin workout leggings and her floral maxi dress that she sported while sailing around the Amalfi coast. Needless to say, the multi-hyphenate Hollywood A-lister is nothing short of a global fashion inspiration, and she just struck gold with her most recent summer-to-fall transitional outfit.

While getting into a car in Los Angeles in late August, the singer was spotted in a stylish combo of a chocolate brown blazer, dark blue flare jeans, and a pair of sky-high platform heels, and the details of her quiet luxury ensemble are definitely worth paying attention to.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Come on - "fabulous" isn't a sufficient word to cover how glam this look is.

On top, she chose a base of a flowy white button-up, leaving the top few buttons unopened for an effortless and sexy look. She threw a chocolate brown oversized blazer on top of it, which she left unbuttoned, adding a semi-professional flair to the outfit.

For bottoms, she went for a pair of dark blue flare jeans, which hit perfectly below her feet - therefore accenting her rockstar black platform heels, which featured a super pointy stiletto.

She accessorized the already super fab outfit with a pair of oversized aviator-style sunglasses, which featured a transparent tan rim, accenting the brown from her blazer. She also wore two long silver necklaces, and opted for a pair of elegant gold hoop earrings that didn't distract from her statement sunnies.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a not-so-quiet luxury move, she also donned her Alezan and Chamois Swift Leather Birkin Bag (which you can buy from Fashionphile for a mere $21,000!!!!!). JLo is a known fan of Birkins, and has quite the collection, from her brown croc leather one, to her snakeskin Birkin (just to name a few).

Get JLo's summer-to-fall look

Milani Blazer ASTR the Label, $158 (£126) | Revolve This oversized brown blazer is perfect for any occasion - throw it over a dress for a subtly chic look, or wear it with a tee and jeans to spice up your next errand-running outfit.

Nina Seline Platform Sandal, $75 (£60) | DSW A bow-tie toe strap gives a feminine touch to the adjustable sandal, elevated by a matching block heel and a neatly cut square toe brings an edgy finish to these comfy shoes.