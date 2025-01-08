Hunter wellies are our practical winter 2025 staple and Jessica Ennis-Hill nailed styling them
Hunter wellies are our winter 2025 staple and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has just styled them to perfection in the snow.
They might not be as glamorous as heels or as easy to style as some of our everyday boots, but when the rain is lashing down on a cold winter’s day, Wellington Boots are an absolute failsafe. Everyone will likely have slightly different criteria for what makes the best wellies - from the height to the sole and colour - but Jessica Ennis-Hill’s tall olive green Hunter boots are as beautiful as they are practical. The Olympic gold medallist wore these wellies in the snow in her home city of Sheffield in Yorkshire when she came face-to-face with Sheffield City Council’s brilliantly-named Jessica Ennis-Chill gritter.
Dame Jessica looked delighted to have her name honoured in this way and she wore a suitably warm and sensible outfit for her snowy visit. This included wellies by Hunter, one of the most iconic boot brands.
Shop Hunter Wellies
Currently reduced in the sale, these timeless green Hunter wellies are worth picking up now if you've been eyeing them up for a while. They're the perfect waterproof shoe with style for rainy days all year round.
These Original Tall Wellington Boots are a classic for a reason and they look very like Jessica Ennis-Hill's wellies. They come in so many different colours, though we especially love this dark olive tone for its versatility.
These wellies are so stunning with their black gloss finish and they're under £50! Wear with everything from gym-wear to your cosiest leggings and a roll neck when you venture out into the rain. They have a round toe and an adjustable strap for a snug fit.
Shop More Wellies
These navy patterned wellies are stunning and something a little different to black or green colourways but still very wearable. They're made from vulcanised natural rubber and have a soft cotton lining and an EVA footbed for comfort.
These stylish short wellies have so many positives - as we reveal in our Merry People Bobbi Wellington Boot review - and these include their warm neoprene lining and arch support. They come in so many colours and are a little more fashion-forward with their Chelsea Boot-esque design.
Lightweight and functional, these boots have a sturdy PVC upper and sole and are designed to keep your feet dry in wet and muddy conditions. They are classic and the neutral black tone of this pair can be worn with any outfit for a walk or a day of gardening or running errands.
The retired heptathlete is far from the only famous face to love these sturdy waterproof boots by Hunters. In December we saw BBC star Helen Skelton wear some glossy finish black wellies in a snap shared on Instagram, whilst Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors outfits often include Hunter boots. Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Editor at woman&home is also a big fan and believes Hunter designs are a gorgeous waterproof boot choice.
"I've had my Hunters for years now and they've kept me cosy and dry through everything the good old British weather has throw at us," she says. "They're instantly recognisable and there's a reason they're always spotted on celebrities at festivals. They're quite simply the most stylish way to wear waterproofs!"
As Jessica Ennis-Hill proved, these wellies are not only useful for a walk in the rain but for venturing out in snowy or frosty conditions too. The brand still makes their Original Tall Boots in different shades of green, as well as plenty of other colours, and these are handcrafted from natural rubber and are fully waterproof.
They have a comfortable polyester lining and insole and the signature Hunter Original tread. Hunter also make their Original Tall Boots in an adjustable version which have an expandable gusset on the back which is suited for those with slightly wider calves. The brand recommends that all their boots are worn with socks to protect the wearer’s skin from contact with the rubber and Jessica likely had on a pair of thick, cosy socks to keep her warm in the Sheffield snow.
Jessica’s olive green boots are perhaps the most classic colour and what instantly comes to mind when we think of traditional Wellington Boots. This shade is also far easier to wear than you might think, especially if you’re weighing up the choice of green or a minimalist black pair.
The earthiness of this tone of green makes it work so well with neutral colours as well as blue denim, making green wellies a stylish as well as functional pairing for your everyday favourite looks for rainy days or walks. The Olympian wore her boots with black leggings, an emerald green jumper and an olive green parka coat which was such a chic snow day outfit. She added a camel beanie hat which kept her outfit to a green and neutral colour palette.
Although Wellington Boots serve an important purpose beyond looking beautiful, Jessica Ennis-Hill's Hunter boots proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that they are also a brilliant staple to complete a rainy or snowy day look when you want to be dry but still feel chic.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
