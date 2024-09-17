Jessica Alba's effortless combination of baggy jeans and a baseball cap prove these are two items that deserve a place in your autumn wardrobe
The actress was spotted in a street-smart wardrobe combination that we can't wait to recreate
Jessica Alba styles effortlessly cool baggy denim jeans with a baseball cap—a combination that's got us convinced to integrate both into our seasonal style rotation.
As soon as there is a slight chill in the air, I'm reaching for my trusty denim jeans. But this season, it's not just any jean style taking centre stage. Wide-leg, baggy jeans will never go out of fashion in my eyes. And they might just offer the coolest and cosiest solution to wearing denim this season—watch as we make them a forever staple in our autumn capsule wardrobes!
Jessica Alba's recent outing has confirmed our love of this 90s style, wearing a mid-wash denim pair as she walked the streets of LA looking calm and collected, and of course ultra-stylish. Another standout feature of this outfit is the baseball cap, an excellent finishing touch to a daywear look and an accessory that we can style all-year-round too.
Alba pairs the denim jeans with a loose-fitting t-shirt in a terracotta shade that complements the iconic burgundy Chanel flap bag she wears across her body. Finishing off the look, she chooses the Rebok Triple Lift Sneakers and adds the chic baseball cap, sunglasses, and two statement necklaces.
Shop Jessica Alba's Look
These oversized jeans are a slouchy style that can be worn everyday, and all-year-round too. Pair with platform trainers for the ultimate street-smart look.
This t-shirt from is made from soft organic cotton, and comes in an autumnal burnt red colour that's perfect for styling with denim.
Exact match
Platform trainers are excellent for giving you added height without the discomfort of heels. These also feature a cushioned sole for extra support.
Baggy jeans are a lot more versatile than you think, and if you're having doubts about this style, we're here to relieve that doubt! They can be worn all year round and styled in so many ways, from tucked in t-shirts to open blouses and knitwear, the options are endless. And although it can often feel like a never-ending task to find the right jeans for your body type, this style is fantastic for lots of body shapes and sizes.
Plus, you can wear baggy denim jeans with practically any shoe style, from your best white trainers to smart leather loafers, and they even look great with strappy heels and a blazer for evening outings too.
Shop Jessica Alba's Accessories
A simple baseball cap is the ultimate accessory for finishing off denim jean outfits, or to accompany winter looks such as a layered overcoat and boots.
This Mango bag is a great lookalike for the classic Chanel flap bag, and it's only £22.99! Wear day-to-day or elevate evening attire with this sophisticated pick.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Between the rich burgundy and pumpkin spice orange colours and those baggy blue jeans, Jessica Alba has found an autumnal fashion formula that will work for any weather. The jeans look so comfortable teamed with trainers and a t-shirt, but you could dress them up with heels and a crisp white shirt too. The effortlessly stylish cap and oversized gold hoops round things off perfectly."
Not only are Alba's jeans fabulous, but key to this look is how she's accessorised it. Her elegant Chanel handbag elevates this daywear look, it's one of the best designer handbags we've seen being worn this season. Her bag is a classic design that's synonymous with Chanel, and it was originally designed by Coco Chanel herself in the 1950s.
Her fashionable baseball cap also adds dimension to her attire, offering the perfect example of how to wear this style of cap. Keep it simple with denim looks, or even wear through the cooler months paired with your favourite trend coat and boots.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
