Jenny Powell just did yoga on the beach wearing a classic black bikini top teamed with the comfiest alternative to denim shorts
Her black and white floral print shorts are a holiday essential
Jenny Powell showed off her incredible yoga skills and holiday wardrobe as she posted a video on Instagram from her trip to Ibiza. The 56-year-old presenter teamed a black halterneck bikini top with a pair of floral print black and white shorts, captioning the video "beach, yoga, swim, beach it’s the simple things. Hope you can enjoy the sunny weather this week no matter where you are."
Not only is the halterneck top incredibly flattering if you're looking for the right swimwear for your body shape, the shorts are also a summer capsule wardrobe must-have.
Hers are a sold out style from Free People, and we love the flippy frilled hemline. They're ideal for throwing on with a bikini to give you a bit more coverage on the beach - whether you're perfecting your tree pose or relaxing by the pool with a book!
They're infinitely more comfortable than rigid denim in the heat too, and they're certainly inspiring us to keep it short and sweet in the heatwave we're currently experiencing in the UK.
Jenny's followers rushed to comment on the post, including Christine McGuinness, who wrote "If this isn’t my future life I quit now!"
The scene is truly idyllic, and whilst we can't help you with a holiday to Ibiza, we can help you recreate Jenny's beach chic look. A classic black and white colour palette will work wonders for your summer suitcase, and you'll be ditching those Daisy Dukes in no time at all.
Shop Jenny's look
Heidi Klein is Pippa Middleton's go-to brand for swimwear, and we love the metal U-bar on this top. It's a bit of an investment piece but you'll be wearing it for years.
A halterneck shape is pretty much universally flattering, and this option boasts a bit of texture to add interest. Chelsea Peers do amazing pyjamas too.
Oysho is a sister brand of Zara, and really is a name you need to know. Check out our Oysho top picks if you're not yet convinced! Activewear and swimwear are both specialties for the Spanish brand, and you won't believe how soft the fabrics are.
These shorts from super chic French label Maje are a great way to up your summer style game. They're currently reduced in the sale, and the cotton is ideal for beating the heat.
If you've never tried one, allow us to introduce you to the skort. A pair of shorts with some extra fabric to look like a skirt, this is perfect for the beach. £12 is a total bargain too.
These are bikini bottoms with a skirt attached. Genius! We're adding these to our list of the best swimwear for women over 50, but women any age can appreciate a bit of extra coverage if you're not a fan of super high leg and skimpy bikinis.
Helen Skelton's beach blend of bikini, necklace and statement shades is a masterclass in accessorising swimwear
Helen Skelton's striped bikini and topknot is exactly the kind of relaxed yet chic combination we love recreating when we're on holiday
By Emma Shacklock Published
You can now buy the pre-loved designer bags you've been dreaming of at John Lewis
Prices start at £460 for handbags by high end labels like Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent
By Caroline Parr Published
