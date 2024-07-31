Jenny Powell just did yoga on the beach wearing a classic black bikini top teamed with the comfiest alternative to denim shorts

Her black and white floral print shorts are a holiday essential

Jenny Powell on stage in a yellow shirt
(Image credit: Getty)
Jenny Powell showed off her incredible yoga skills and holiday wardrobe as she posted a video on Instagram from her trip to Ibiza. The 56-year-old presenter teamed a black halterneck bikini top with a pair of floral print black and white shorts, captioning the video "beach, yoga, swim, beach it’s the simple things. Hope you can enjoy the sunny weather this week no matter where you are."

Not only is the halterneck top incredibly flattering if you're looking for the right swimwear for your body shape, the shorts are also a summer capsule wardrobe must-have.

Hers are a sold out style from Free People, and we love the flippy frilled hemline. They're ideal for throwing on with a bikini to give you a bit more coverage on the beach - whether you're perfecting your tree pose or relaxing by the pool with a book!

They're infinitely more comfortable than rigid denim in the heat too, and they're certainly inspiring us to keep it short and sweet in the heatwave we're currently experiencing in the UK.

A post shared by Jenny Powell (@jennypowelltv)

A photo posted by on

Jenny's followers rushed to comment on the post, including Christine McGuinness, who wrote "If this isn’t my future life I quit now!"

The scene is truly idyllic, and whilst we can't help you with a holiday to Ibiza, we can help you recreate Jenny's beach chic look. A classic black and white colour palette will work wonders for your summer suitcase, and you'll be ditching those Daisy Dukes in no time at all.

Shop Jenny's look

Black U-Bar Halterneck Top
Heidi Klein U-bar halterneck top

Heidi Klein is Pippa Middleton's go-to brand for swimwear, and we love the metal U-bar on this top. It's a bit of an investment piece but you'll be wearing it for years.

Chelsea PeersJacquard Shell Halterneck Bikini Top, Black
Chelsea Peers jacquard halterneck bikini top

A halterneck shape is pretty much universally flattering, and this option boasts a bit of texture to add interest. Chelsea Peers do amazing pyjamas too.

Ring halter bikini top
Oysho ring halter bikini top

Oysho is a sister brand of Zara, and really is a name you need to know. Check out our Oysho top picks if you're not yet convinced! Activewear and swimwear are both specialties for the Spanish brand, and you won't believe how soft the fabrics are.

Maje floral print cotton shorts teamed with a striped top

Maje high-rise cotton-poplin shorts

These shorts from super chic French label Maje are a great way to up your summer style game. They're currently reduced in the sale, and the cotton is ideal for beating the heat.

Black Abstract Floral Wrap Skort
New Look abstract floral wrap skort

If you've never tried one, allow us to introduce you to the skort. A pair of shorts with some extra fabric to look like a skirt, this is perfect for the beach. £12 is a total bargain too.

Mix and Match Skirted Brief
Simply Be mix and match skirted brief

These are bikini bottoms with a skirt attached. Genius! We're adding these to our list of the best swimwear for women over 50, but women any age can appreciate a bit of extra coverage if you're not a fan of super high leg and skimpy bikinis.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

