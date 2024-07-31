Jenny Powell just did yoga on the beach wearing a classic black bikini top teamed with the comfiest alternative to denim shorts

Jenny Powell showed off her incredible yoga skills and holiday wardrobe as she posted a video on Instagram from her trip to Ibiza. The 56-year-old presenter teamed a black halterneck bikini top with a pair of floral print black and white shorts, captioning the video "beach, yoga, swim, beach it’s the simple things. Hope you can enjoy the sunny weather this week no matter where you are."

Not only is the halterneck top incredibly flattering if you're looking for the right swimwear for your body shape, the shorts are also a summer capsule wardrobe must-have.

Hers are a sold out style from Free People, and we love the flippy frilled hemline. They're ideal for throwing on with a bikini to give you a bit more coverage on the beach - whether you're perfecting your tree pose or relaxing by the pool with a book!

They're infinitely more comfortable than rigid denim in the heat too, and they're certainly inspiring us to keep it short and sweet in the heatwave we're currently experiencing in the UK.

A post shared by Jenny Powell (@jennypowelltv) A photo posted by on

Jenny's followers rushed to comment on the post, including Christine McGuinness, who wrote "If this isn’t my future life I quit now!"

The scene is truly idyllic, and whilst we can't help you with a holiday to Ibiza, we can help you recreate Jenny's beach chic look. A classic black and white colour palette will work wonders for your summer suitcase, and you'll be ditching those Daisy Dukes in no time at all.

Shop Jenny's look