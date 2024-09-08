Jennifer Lopez proves khaki green is the ultimate autumn shade in a knit jumper and matching maxi skirt - her knee high boots are stunning
Jennifer Lopez looked effortlessly cool in a monochrome khaki outfit
We're filling our wardrobes with khaki-coloured pieces after falling in love with Jennifer Lopez's green knitted jumper, matching maxi skirt and autumn-ready knee high boots look.
The cooler months are here and that means we're all busy filling our autumn capsule wardrobes with more muted shades, deciding which luxe and vibrant autumn hair colour we want to try out this season, and we're searching out the perfect autumn accessories like the stunning M&S shearling tote bag.
As we make the transition, we need look no further than Jennifer Lopez for all the autumn outfit inspiration we need as the actress has just debuted the best autumnal look we've seen so far this year.
Taking to Instagram, JLo looked stunning in a monochrome khaki outfit, pairing a khaki v-neck knitted jumper with a high-waisted khaki maxi skirt from Burberry. Tucking the super-soft jumper into the waistband of the skirt, JLo created a beautiful silhouette that looked equal parts cosy and chic.
Peeking through the dramatic split in the skirt, JLo opted for a pair of stylish winter boots, also from Burberry, to complete the look, with the chunky knee-high biker style boasting the same khaki colour as the rest of her look.
We love the sleek effect created by this monochrome styling, with her even opting for a khaki handbag too!
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Look
Elegant and luxurious, this pure cashmere jumper is an autumn staple. With a simple yet sultry v-neckline, relaxed fit, and elegant silhouette, it's easily styled with skirts, jeans, or whatever else you have in your wardrobe to add a cosy layer to your outfits. Plus, the cashmere is 100% Sustainable Fibre Alliance certified.
This skirt's stunning pleated detailing gives the simple midi silhouette beautiful movement, with the deep green, almost-metallic, colour catching the light as you move. Paired perfectly with kitted jumpers, graphic tees, lace blouses, slouchy sweatshirts, and more, it's a super versatile addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe.
With a comfortable chunky block heel, these leather boots are the perfect everyday shoe for autumn. Their square toe, muted khaki colour, knee-high length and their harness buckle detail, make them the perfect stylish footwear to keep you cosy in the cooler months while also adding a touch of rustic edge to any outfit.
Accessorising the look, Jennifer tied in the gold detailing of her skirt's belt and her boots' buckles with a pair of chunky gold hoops and a stack of simple gold bangles.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
To keep the autumnal winds from messing up her hair, she kept her strands off of her face by styling them in a low ponytail, keeping lots of volume at her roots to frame her face nicely. The style is perfect for the colder months, easily rivalling any of the hairstyles and cuts experts say will be in demand for autumn.
A pair of gold-framed sunglasses brought some drama to JLo's simple makeup look, with the shining metal highlighting her glossy nude lip while a brown-toned eyeliner brought some soft definition to her eyes.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Why this autumn is the perfect time to embrace your natural greys, according to two hair experts
We've spoken to pro hairdressers, who predict that nothing will be more sophisticated and stylish than silver strands this season
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Dentists share the need-to-knows before trying teeth whitening – including potential dangers to avoid
Considering teeth whitening? Whether it's in the dentist's chair or at-home, here's everything you should consider before going ahead
By Lucy Abbersteen Published