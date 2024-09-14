Jennifer Hudson embraces autumn’s biggest trend with her leopard print dress - it's the perfect cold weather staple
The actress has been enjoying the classic autumnal style this week
Jennifer Hudson has given fans a masterclass on how to wear leopard print, with a gorgeous midi-dress that's perfect for colder weather.
It’s the fierce trend that never goes out of fashion, and leopard print is everywhere this autumn. And while it might feel intimidating – especially if you tend to avoid patterns – Jennifer Hudson has proved it's a style staple that very much deserves a place in your capsule wardrobe.
Chatting alongside fellow musician Snoop Dogg on her talk show, Jennifer wore a stunning leopard print dress from Rotate Birger Christensen. The elegant mid-length piece featured long sleeves and a roll neck - making it perfect for the cooler, autumnal weather.
Bold Animal Print dresses
Midi dresses are a wardrobe staple, no matter the season. We particularly love this fit-and-flare style from Sosandar, which has ultra-flattering ruched detailing around the waist. With its neat crew neck and long sleeves, this mesh dress will be your go-to look - even in the colder weather.
Muted tones are always on-trend in autumn, so we love this Khaki animal print from Hush. Blending two of autumn's biggest trends, this dress is surprisingly easy to style thanks to its classic shape. Layer this midi with a cosy jumper, tights and black boots for an easy everyday look.
Animal print can be notoriously difficult to style, but the actress gets it oh-so-right with this simple but beautifully elegant piece. Jennifer has always been a fan of leopard print, so it isn’t surprising that she reached for the classic print as soon as the temperatures began to drop. The neutral colour gives her outfit a timeless quality and looks effortlessly chic as she styled it with similar gold-toned jewellery.
As leopard print is technically a neutral, it is super versatile and makes a great addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe. Thanks to its roll neck and long sleeves, Jennifer’s dress is cosy enough to wear with just her best white trainers right now. If you're still in need of inspiration for styling the bold pattern, don't miss our guide on how to wear leopard print.
woman&home Digitial Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, explains: “Jennifer Hudson has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to leopard print, and since she's worn labels like Dolce & Gabbana and Michael Kors in the past, I was pleasantly surprised to find this spot on dress is actually relatively affordable! The high neckline, midi length and long sleeves are super sleek, and Rotate is a label loved by the likes of Elizabeth Hurley and Chrissy Teigen, so you'll be in good company.”
