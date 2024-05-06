Jennifer Aniston proves the power of a simple white T-shirt with this minimalist outfit

Jennifer Aniston has always been a champion for minimalist dressing - we're still blown away by how anyone can look that good in jeans and a T-shirt. From her Friends days wearing classic high-waisted jeans with a t-shirt tucked in, to the modern-day monochrome looks, Jen proves that simple looks can also be the most stylish.

A master when it comes to the 'quiet luxury' trend, Jen's latest look is comprised of a simple ribbed white T-shirt and black skinny jeans. The actor wore the look for a video posted to her Instagram, where she's sharing a new launch for her haircare brand, Lolavie. Jen styled the outfit with simple gold hoops.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted that Jen has had a haircut, praising her new look. "Love this haircut," wrote one fan. While another commented, "The haircut is wow." While another simply said, "The hair queen is here."

It's not the first time we've seen Jen wearing this stylish ribbed T-shirt, with the actor posting another video visiting a Pvolve workout studio in the same top. Jen captioned the picture, 'WE ARE LAUNCHING A SPRING CHALLENGE and it’s sooooo good. GO FOR IT! ❤️💪🏼❤️ and a little BTS visiting the NYC @pvolve studio.'

A classic white T-shirt is always going to be a winner for your capsule wardrobe, particularly as we come into summer. While we're not sure exactly where Jen's ribbed T-shirt is from, there are plenty of affordable options on the high street if you want to copy her style.

Shop Jennifer's minimalist look

M&S Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt £9.50 at M&S This £9.50 T-shirt is an absolute steal from M&S, crafted from soft cotton and available in nine different colours. Frame Le High Skinny Black Jeans £175 at Harvey Nichols We can really see Jennifer Aniston in a sleek pair of jeans like this style from Frame, who have some of the best jeans on the market. Lily & Roo Solid Gold Small Rounded Hoop Earrings £125 at Lily & Roo A simple pair of gold hoops is all you need to finish off a minimalist outfit. These elegant earrings are made from solid 9ct gold.