Jennifer Aniston's toe loop leather sandals are an elevated take on her signature flip flops - and pair perfectly with her favourite khaki trousers

Jennifer Aniston definitely knows a thing or two when it comes to shoes. Recently she's inspired us by wearing trainers by New Balance and Adidas, but in the summer months, she's all about simple, pared-back basics, and jeans teamed with tank tops and flip flops is a warm weather uniform we're used to seeing her in.

However, if you're looking for summer outfits for work, and Jen's go-to Havaianas feel a little too casual, we've found another sandal to fit seamlessly into your summer capsule wardrobe.

Toe loop sandals are a big trend this year, and this pair on Jennifer prove why they're a really elevated - but still comfortable - option.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Friends star was pictured in New York in 2016 wearing a tonal outfit made up of khaki trousers and a white camisole with a beige flowy duster coat and a roomy Hermes bag. But it was her sandals that really stood out to us.

In a two tone tan and leather design, these flats feature a leather toe ring with a single t-strap that joins the strap going across the foot. Can you imagine an outfit these wouldn't work with? Dresses, skirts, shorts, jeans - they're super versatile!

Add in a gold leaf necklace and the aviator-shaped sunglasses she loves so much, and this easy to recreate ensemble is classic Jennifer.

Shop toe loop sandals

How to style yours