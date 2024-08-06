Jennifer Aniston's toe loop leather sandals are an elevated take on her signature flip flops - and pair perfectly with her favourite khaki trousers

Sleeker than some of the chunky sandals you're seeing elsewhere, these are going to be in your summer style rotation for years to come.

Jennifer Aniston is seen filming on location for 'The Morning Show' in the Flatiron District on July 27, 2024 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Jennifer Aniston definitely knows a thing or two when it comes to shoes. Recently she's inspired us by wearing trainers by New Balance and Adidas, but in the summer months, she's all about simple, pared-back basics, and jeans teamed with tank tops and flip flops is a warm weather uniform we're used to seeing her in.

However, if you're looking for summer outfits for work, and Jen's go-to Havaianas feel a little too casual, we've found another sandal to fit seamlessly into your summer capsule wardrobe.

Toe loop sandals are a big trend this year, and this pair on Jennifer prove why they're a really elevated - but still comfortable - option.

Jennifer Aniston is seen walking in Soho on June 16, 2016 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Friends star was pictured in New York in 2016 wearing a tonal outfit made up of khaki trousers and a white camisole with a beige flowy duster coat and a roomy Hermes bag. But it was her sandals that really stood out to us.

In a two tone tan and leather design, these flats feature a leather toe ring with a single t-strap that joins the strap going across the foot. Can you imagine an outfit these wouldn't work with? Dresses, skirts, shorts, jeans - they're super versatile!

Add in a gold leaf necklace and the aviator-shaped sunglasses she loves so much, and this easy to recreate ensemble is classic Jennifer.

Shop toe loop sandals

STRAPPY FLAT SLIDER SANDALS WITH METAL EMBELLISHMENT
Zara Strappy Flat Slider Sandals with Metal Embellishment

These Zara sandals are an Emme Parsons lookalike, and cost a fraction of the price. The gold toe loop adds hefty amounts of glamour, so head to the checkout ASAP, as sizes are selling out as we speak.

Amazon Essentials One Band Flip Flops

Amazon Essentials One Band Flip Flop sandals

It isn't often you can channel Jennifer Aniston for under £20, but these sandals are spot on. Team them with white jeans outfits to see out the summer in style, and if you're wondering what to pack in hand luggage, flat tan sandals are a non-negotiable.

Cos leather toe thong sandals

Cos Leather Toe-Thong Sandals

Cos leather is really soft, and these would be a great option to team with a maxi dress if you're looking for comfortable wedding guest shoes to attend a hot weather wedding. But they're also a great alternative to the best white trainers you reach for every day.

How to style yours

Zara Fabric Shopper Bag

Zara Fabric Shopper Bag

A great alternative to Jen's chic Hermes Etriviere tote, this bag will fit in all your essentials - and more. It's ideal for all your in-flight essentials if you're lucky enough to be jetting off on holiday.

Hush Riley Washed Cargo Trousers, Khaki
Hush Riley Washed Cargo Trousers

Jennifer has worn her Nili Lotan military pants loads of times, but at £60, Hush's take on the trend is a bit more affordable. One reviewer of this style wrote: "these are beyond perfect, the material is just beautiful, buttery soft against the skin... if you want an elegant pair of casual trousers these are an absolute must!" They're a great choice if you're wondering how to style Birkenstock clogs too.

New Look Stone Linen-Look Belted Trench Coat
New Look Linen-Look Trench Coat

This linen-look trench has got your name written all over it if you want a bargain buy while you save for a Burberry trench coat. It's a lightweight layer that's perfect for summer days when the weather can't decide what it's doing, or as we head towards autumn.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸