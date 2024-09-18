So there is such a thing as the perfect autumn outfit - Jennifer Aniston's tartan mini dress and knee high boots will never let you down
She proved plaid prints aren't just for shirts and pyjamas
Jennifer Aniston knocked our socks off with her red carpet appearance at the Emmys over the weekend. Did you see her Oscar de la Renta pearl-embellished gown? But of course we don't all have award ceremonies to attend (or quite that much money to spend on a dress!), so for a more casual take on autumnal styling, we've revisited the archives and found this absolute gem of a Jen An outfit.
When it comes to autumn capsule wardrobe essentials, it doesn't get much better than a plaid print mini dress, tights and knee boots. Throw in a sophisticated black wool coat and we're well and truly sold! The Friends star is pictured here in New York ten years ago, but this ensemble looks just as good today.
She teamed her Karl Lagerfeld tartan mini dress with black tights, knee high boots and a coat by one of the best British clothing brands, Alexander McQueen. And luckily there are plenty of options out there to help you recreate the look. Credit cards at the ready...
Shop the look - outfit 1
It's less than 100 days until 25th December, and this shift dress from Hobbs has got Christmas dinner written all over it. How sweet are the velvet pockets? Red always feels festive, and there's a reason high end labels like Alexander McQueen, Emilia Wickstead and Burberry have turned to tartan year after year. Hobbs is a favourite of Kate Middleton's, so you'll be in good company.
We're seeing knee high boots sell out left, right and centre at the moment, so if you're in the mood for a new addition to your shoe collection then you'll have to move quickly. The low heel and stretchy suede fabric make these a comfortable option that you'll find yourself reaching for every day. And they're currently 20% off!
You'll no doubt know how good AllSaints leather jackets are, but their wool coats are well worth investing in too. The Riley style is available in black or white, and is made from 5% cashmere for a super luxurious finish. The funnel neckline reminds us of Jennifer's coat, and the tie belt waist gives you the option to give yourself more of an hourglass shape.
Shop the look - outfit 2
Talk about getting two for the price of one! This layered look makes getting ready in the morning so easy, and the mini length lends itself perfectly to showing off your new knee high boots.
If you're bored of wearing your best white trainers on repeat, boots are your September must-have. Wear with everything from jeans to midi dresses, and wait for the compliments to roll in! The new M&S autumn collection is second to none, and these beauties are further proof.
Marks & Spencer coats are so good, but look closer and you'll notice loads of brands on the website you probably didn't know were even on there. This French Connection wrap coat is a great length if you're petite, or don't want to hide too much of your tartan dress!
woman&home Fashion Writer Molly Smith tells us why this tartan look transcends seasons. She said: "Knee high boots never fail to make a lasting impression, and the way Jennifer has styled them with an above the knee dress and a sleek tailored coat is certainly worthy of noting down.
"However, what really makes this look stand-out is the plaid pattern, a seasonal print that really works styled with monochrome."
