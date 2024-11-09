Jennifer Aniston blends sultry and chic in tailored trousers, forest-green blazer and dainty gold jewellery

We're taking style notes from Jennifer Aniston's tailored trousers look, with the actress styling the chic bottoms with a casual vest top, forest-green blazer and selection of dainty gold necklaces.

It's never too early to start preparing for the festive season, especially when it comes to finding the best Christmas party outfit inspiration. So we've delved into the fashion archives and found the perfect look to inspire us this season in Jennifer Aniston's suit trousers and blazer combination.

Spotted out in New York back in 2019, Jennifer stunned in a charcoal-grey pair of tailored suit trousers, styling the piece with a low-cut top, forest-green tailored blazer and a selection of dainty gold necklaces.

It's a look that makes for the perfect work Christmas party outfit as well as for a whole host of other occasions, with its effortless blend of sultry and chic keeping you looking oh-so on trend while still offering ample coverage.

Shop Jennifer Aniston's Look

Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Pinstripe Ultra Skyrise Wide Leg Pants £69.82 at Nordstrom With a super high waist just like Jennifer Aniston's suit trousers, this pair of grey tailored trousers from Nordstrom create a super sleek base upon which you can build numerous different outfits - plus, they feature 'Ab'solution powermesh panels that mould and hold your shape. Style with a T-shirt and pair of comfortable white trainers for a casual-chic style, or dress them up with some point-toe heels and a blazer for a cool party look. Open Edit Rib Racerback Tank Was £23.41, Now £10.53 at Nordstrom A super versatile basic wardrobe staple to wear all year round, this racerback tank top is a must-have. The scooped neck and racerback bring a contemporary feel to the piece, while the stretchy ribbed pima-cotton, that's blended with spandex, creates a super sleek and fitted shape. Style with jeans for a comfortable and laid-back look, or dress it up with suit trousers à la Jennifer's look. Mango Kitten Heel Shoes £45.99 at Mango With a comfortable 4cm kitten heel, these patent leather-effect pumps from Mango are a versatile shoe staple that'll quickly become a go-to in any wardrobe. Sleek, streamline and classic, the style pairs with everything with ease, elevating casual looks as well as offering a timeless touch for more formal styles too. Ettika Forever Multi Chain Choker £48 at Revolve It's no surprise that this stunning chain necklace is one of Revolve's bestselling jewellery pieces. The layered look is beautiful, with the mix of gold-tone metal, clear crystals, and turquoise-tone beaded pendants creating a striking and delicate look. Use it like Jennifer did with her long chain necklace and bring a colourful touch to a muted outfit. River Island Green Long Sleeve Blazer £49 at River Island Bring a sophisticated pop of colour to any monochrome outfit with this stunning tailored blazer from River Island. The jewel-green shade is stunningly festive, with the sharp collar, crisp shoulders, and blunt hems creating a lovely structured silhouette. Mali + Lili Kiana Recycled Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag £61.88 at Nordstrom Made from recycled vegan leather that boasts a supple, richly grained texture, you get a super luxe feel without the hefty price tag with this black crossbody bag. The fabric is water-resistant and boasts two hands-free crossbody straps as well as a removable shoulder strap too. The magnetic-snap flap closure keeps all your belongings safe and the inner pockets make sure you're organised.

Jennifer's trousers are a stunning piece. A crisp pleated detailing running down the front of the legs creates an elegant, formal look, and the high waist is really flattering.

Perfectly matching the deep grey shade of the trousers was Jennifer's vest top, with its low-cut sweetheart neckline adding a sultry and contemporary touch to the classic look of the trousers. Tucked into the waistband of her trousers, the overall look emulated that of a jumpsuit, offering the same streamline and sophisticated look in a much more comfortable, and practical, way.

Leaning into the elevated style, Jennifer finished off her look with a pair of patent leather pumps and a chic forest-green blazer. The deep green shade is one we see pop up every autumn, especially as the popularity of the deep autumn capsule wardrobe grows, and it transitions effortlessly into winter thanks to the festive associations with the beautiful colour.

Jennifer's jewellery styling with this look was a stroke of genius. While she could have added a chunky, statement necklace to accessorise the low-cut neckline of her top, she instead opted for a selection of dainty gold chain necklaces.

One short necklace hung just below her collarbones, while another extra-long chain cascaded all the way to her waistline, with this longer necklace boasting beautiful green embellishments to tie in with the blazer.

She chose a timeless designer handbag to finish off the look, the Chanel Medium Leather Diamond-Quilted Classic Double Flap Shoulder Bag, which you can buy preloved online if you're willing to part with around £7,000 for the pleasure.