Jennifer Aniston's satin bomber jacket is a dream for transitional weather so we're hunting one down before September

Jennifer Aniston's satin bomber jacket paired with jeans and a pair of classic white trainers is an outfit that is giving us inspiration for the in between weather on the horizon after August.

While we can't get enough of embracing our summer capsule wardrobe favourites while the sun is shining, we can't help but think about the post-summer fashion that's just around the corner.

Every year, when August draws to a close and September creeps in, it can be hard to navigate dressing for the transitional period in between seasons. Cooler September days bring the need for a cover up that is more than a barely-there summer jacket and less than a full winter coat.

That's why Jennifer's sleek, satin bomber jacket caught our attention. During one of our regular look backs at Jen's street style moments, we came across an outfit she wore in late September 2016 in New York City, consisting of classic jeans, black and white trainers and the black zip-up bomber.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Chic Bomber Jackets

Jen, who has been a firm fashion icon in our books for decades, demonstrated just one of the many oh-so stylish ways to incorporate a bomber into casual dressing.

Looking cool and laid-back in a pair of relaxed fit turned-up jeans, Jennifer layered her comfy bomber over a simple white T-shirt. Keeping things casual with her choice of shoes, she chose a pair of her best white trainers with monochromatic black detailing on the backs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we think Jen's trainers worn for this particular look might be Adidas Stan Smiths, a pair of sleek, unbranded black and white lace-ups can be snapped up for a bargain price on the high street and make for a versatile addition to your shoe collection.

The Friends actress went timeless and basic in the best way with her accessories, adhering to timeless sunglasses trends with a pair of dark frames and elevating her denim with a simple leather black belt.

Even if the silky appearance of a satin bomber isn't quite your style, there's so many bomber jacket designs to pick from on the high street. Whether a muted khaki pick is up your street or an edgier leather option blends well with your wardrobe, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, is all for bomber jackets having their moment.

Caroline says, "Thanks to designer labels like Loewe and Saint Laurent, satin bomber jackets are well and truly back. A bomber jacket teamed with jeans and trainers will always be a classic combination, but you could totally try teaming yours with a floral midi dress to mix things up a bit.

"Black jackets are easiest to work into your wardrobe, or you could opt for chic shades of khaki instead as we head towards autumn."