Jennifer Aniston's running outfit is sporty chic at its best - we love her trendy baseball cap and Nike trainers
The actress has proved you can be both practical and stylish when it comes to athleisurewear
We love Jennifer Aniston's running outfit, with her Nike trainers, baseball cap and Airpods bringing a chic take on gymwear that we can't wait to recreate.
Whether you wear activewear only for your gym sessions, or you, like many, opt for the comfort it offers in your day-to-day life, we can all agree that the simple and sleek design of activewear makes styling it a breeze.
With a simple pair of stylish black gym leggings, which you can snap up for a steal in Sweaty Betty's summer sale, the outfit options are endless. You can add in tonnes of colour and pattern with trendy tops, hoodies or trainers, or, like Jennifer Aniston did during a run back in 2022, lean into the sleek and simple feel with pared back accessories.
Spotted jogging down the streets of New York, Jennifer looked impossibly chic as she went for an evening run in a pair of black leggings, a matching hooded jacket, and a pair of grey Nike running trainers that, as well as being stylish, feature a thick, cushioned sole that make them some of the best running shoes for women.
Leaning into the sleek, nearly-monochrome look, she accessorised with a grey baseball cap to keep her hair off of her face as she ran, with her casual ponytail peeking out the back of the hat.
Shop Jennifer Aniston's Running Accessories
These Nike Tanjun trainers are sleek, simple and versatile. The lightweight, airy and comfortable sole makes running a breeze and, as they're the perfect light grey shade, they're easily worn with any gym outfit. Plus they're made with at least 20% recycled content so you can feel good as you look good too.
Keeping with the sleek and simple, though impossibly chic and stylish, theme of Jennifer's outfit, this cap is the perfect alternative to her baseball cap. With the same versatile colour and understated logo design, this New York Yankees cap is the perfect choice to finish off any sporty outfit and keep your hair from your face as you run.
With Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency to block out unwanted noise, these Apple AirPods are the perfect gym partner. Letting you focus on your music rather than the hubbub around you, you can spend six blissful hours (the battery life of these earbuds) running, working out, or just walking around as you blast your favourite songs, albums and playlists.
The look is one we're definitely going to be recreating, especially as the benefits of running continue to popularise the athletic hobby. We know that looking the part isn't the main part of running, but it's a start right? Maybe we need to check out some tips for runners before heading out - something we'll do from the comfort of the sofa in the comfort of this casual outfit.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
