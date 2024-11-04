Jennifer Aniston's crisp red suit is the festive party wear alternative to dresses we're loving this season

Got a festive party coming up? Jennifer Aniston's deep red suit is the statement look that'll help you stand out in the crowd.

Getting ready for a Christmas party takes preparation. You need to find the best Christmas party outfit inspiration, the perfect festive party makeup looks to recreate, and, perhaps the hardest one to pull off, the ultimate work Christmas party outfit.

But Jennifer Aniston has us covered with all three. In 2015, she stepped out for an awards show in California wearing the most stunning suit co-ord and its flattering red tone and crisp tailoring, paired with Jennifer's sultry accessorising, has put it solidly at the top of our festive outfit wish list this season.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Get Jennifer Aniston's Look

Zara Straight Fit Trousers With Belt £39.99 at Zara A super versatile addition to any winter capsule wardrobe, these high-waisted suit trousers from Zara are not only a great piece for festive parties, but also add a chic touch to your everyday throughout the year. The straight-leg fit with pleat details is so flattering. Zara Blazer With Rolled-up Sleeves £49.99 at Zara Zara blazers are some of our favourites from the high-street, with their impeccable tailoring creating sleek and streamline looks. This one, with a lapel collar and padded shoulders, is so chic with its structured design and the turn-up sleeves, golden button and front flap pockets. Katy Perry The Revival Pointed Toe Pump Was £78.01, Now £54.91 at Nordstrom These shoes are made from a stunning patent crimson red material, with this working alongside their slender stiletto heel and sleek pointy toe to create a striking silhouette. Coconuts by Matisse Jo Pointed Toe Pump £43.78 at Nordstrom The mix of glossy patent and soft faux leather gives these pumps a truly elevated look. Add to that their sleek pointed toe, slightly flared stiletto heel and streamline design, and these heels are a great festive go-to. Free People Molly Slim Trousers £88 at Free People Shoppers are raving about these slim-fit suit trousers from Free People, praising the 'decent amount of stretch' in the fabric that makes them 'super comfy for long office days' as well as for dancing the night away at parties. Dress them up with a matching blazer and heels, or throw on a T-shirt and pair of comfortable white trainers for a casual look. Tahari ASL One Button Blazer Was £126.57, Now £88.60 at Nordstrom The angular lines on this blazer are stunning! With a sleek silhouette, crisp tailoring, and chic button details this is party wear at its best - plus, the material is crafted with easy-moving stretch to keep you comfortable as well as looking stylish.

Cutting a striking figure on the red carpet, Jennifer wore a sharply tailored power suit by Gucci in a bright maroon red shade that's perfect for the festive season.

The bootcut, flared trousers were impossibly flattering, with a figure-hugging waist and thigh creating a sleek and streamline silhouette that was enhanced by the crisp pleat detailing running down the front of the leg.

For a sultry touch, Jennifer opted not to wear a blouse or shirt underneath her striking blazer. This left the jacket's deep V-neckline, thin collar and waist-nipping detail to shine and she enhanced this look by accessorising with a selection of long, dainty chain necklaces that drew attention to the flattering neckline.

Her bronzed skin looked beautiful against the red outfit and, thankfully, recreating this look is simple and affordable even in the winter months as Jennifer's go-to fake tan is a cult-loved high-street product you can snap up for less than £20!

Complimenting her minimalistic look, Jennifer opted for a lowkey makeup style - and while we think a bold red lipstick would look great with this look, we love the glossy neutral lip she went for.

If you look closely, you can also spot Jennifer's Christmas-ready manicure. The deep, burgundy shade looks almost black on first glance but the warm hue gives the colour a beautifully festive finish. This complimented the power suit brilliantly, tying in also the deeper burgundy of her sophisticated point-toe heels.