Jennifer Aniston's North Face jacket is the extra-warm layer to bundle up in this winter

We're always on the hunt for the perfect winter coat and, as always, Jennifer Aniston is hand to offer up some inspiration - we love her super practical North Face jacket that offers optimal warmth even on the coldest of winter days.

The North Face puffer jacket has been an iconic winter wardrobe staple for decades and is easily one of the best winter coats out there. There are a variety of North Face styles to choose from in you're in the market for a new winter coat but it's specifically the brand's Nuptse Jacket that everyone seems to love.

The North Face first launched the iconic style back in 1992 and now regularly go back to update and re-release it for new generations to also fall in love with - but it's Jennifer Aniston's vintage version that we absolutely love.

The actress was seen wearing the ever-popular coat back in 2006 when she attended the Sundance Film Festival in snow-covered Utah, USA. She effortlessly battled the chill in the winter wear staple without so much as chilled flush rising to her cheeks - and her effortlessly laid-back casual look has us shopping for similar puffer coat styles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop North Face Jackets

The North Face Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket £315 at The North Face With a lofty down insulation that maintains warmth in even the coldest of conditions, this retro-inspired puffer coat is the perfect winter staple. The navy colour is rich and jewel-toned, bringing a pop of deep colour to your wardrobe that's super versatile and wearable. It's water repellent so ideal for all weather conditions and, even better, it can be packed down into its own pocket for easy storage. The North Face Hydrenalite 600 Fill Power Down Water Repellent Jacket £153.86 at Nordstrom This North Face Water Repellent Jacket is available in a range of colours including black, white, pink and orange but we love this bright and bold beetroot red tone for the winter. With a thick and warm down filling and a water-repellent finish, the coat is a super practical staple and the relaxed fit leaves room for extra layering on those super chilly winter days. The North Face 2000 Retro Nuptse 700 Fill Power Down Jacket £259.13 at Nordstrom With nearly 100 reviews giving this North Face jacket five out of five stars, it's clearly a popular piece from brand. Inspired by the fashion of the 2000s-era, making it a great option to recreate Jennifer's 2006 look, it has a shining patent finish that's reminiscent of the era's shell suit look. Like all North Face jackets, it boasts a thick down filling and a water-repellent finish that makes it perfect for the cold seasons.

Shop Lookalike North Face Jackets

M&S Satin Thermowarmth Puffer Jacket £69 at M&S With a water repellent finish and M&S's exclusive 'Thermowarmth' technology making sure this coat offers plenty of warmth while remaining lightweight, it's a super practical choice for winter. But it's also a super stylish option too, with a satin fabric outer introducing a luxurious flair. Noisy May Daxy Washed Puffer Jacket Was £76.39, Now £57.70 at Nordstrom With a synthetic filling padding out this coat for an insulated and ultra-warm finish, you can get the look of a North Face jacket for less. The high collar and cuffed sleeves offer ultimate coverage in the cold and the washed effect of the grey fabric gives a textured look that we love. Cotton on Body The Mother Puffer Jacket £64.77 at Nordstrom With a comfy and relaxed fit, this blue puffer jacket is a casual wear staple that can add a pop of fun colour into any winter outfit. The detachable hood, internal pocket and water repellent fabric finish make it a super practical choice for the cool months, with a plush recycled polyester filling adding tonnes of warmth.

The North Face Nuptse style is easily spotted, with its iconic puffed up appearance created by the thick lofty down insulation lining the bodice. This gives an oversized fit that's oh-so warm and specifically designed to keep in your body heat even in the coldest of temperatures.

With the popularity of The North Face puffer jacket only continuing to grow, similar styles have popped up and are now available from a whole host of high-street brands, from M&S to Nordstrom, and while they don't tend to feature the same level of Arctic-ready insulation, for the average person running errands in the winter, the thick puffer-style lining is more than enough to keep you snug and cosy.

We love Jennifer's styling of the coat, with her leaning into a super casual look with her flattering denim jeans and her un-styled yet so oh-so shiny hair. She did add some sophisticated accessories to elevate the laid-back outfit into a more chic and sleek style, though. A pair of leather gloves kept her hands and fingers toasty in the snow and she wrapped a long scarf around her neck a few times to get a textured and layered look that looks so cosy.

Jennifer is not the only celebrity to rely on the jacket to keep warm and winter and you've definitely seen it recently with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Helen Skelton regularly being spotted in it. You've probably seen it more than you've realised, as the Nuptse Jacket is staple piece of street wear, and now it's been pointed out, you'll see everywhere.