Jennifer Aniston stuns in leather mini dress and pointed-toe heels - this elevated LBD is the classy style we're copying for party season
Jennifer Aniston looked effortlessly cool in a leather mini dress for an appearance on a US talk show
We're taking style notes from Jennifer Aniston in the run up to the festive party season after she stepped out in a stunning leather mini dress and a matching pair of pointed-toe heels.
Jennifer Aniston's impeccable off-duty style has been giving us a tonne of inspiration for our autumn capsule wardrobes this season, with looks like her cosy layers and a statement hat combination showing us exactly how to keep warm in style throughout autumn.
But while we're always inspired by her everyday fashion, Jennifer changed things up a bit earlier this week and stepped out in a sultry leather mini dress for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel – and we love the elevated take on a classic little black dress.
Shop Jennifer style
This faux-leather has so much going on, you'd need very little in the way of accessories to stand out. Not only does the material immediately grab your attention, the zip detail down and up the front can be set at whatever length you feel comfortable with. The cinched in waist and wide shoulders create the most stunning silhouette - the perfect party piece.
Ok, Karen Millen, just take our money already. Elegant, sophisticated, sexy, this faux leather midi dress features ruched detail around the waist for a touch of softness, offset by the dress' otherwise sharp angles. The length gives the piece a more traditional feel, which the material removes with its own edge. Put this on and you will look and feel like you mean business.
With a super sleek and simple design, this leather dress from Mango is a great versatile addition to any wardrobe. Made from faux leather, its straight design with a crew neck and wide straps creates a super flattering look that can be worn on its own for a festive party, or layered over a shirt or T-shirt for a more casual look.
Cut to a timless A-line silhouette, this leather mini dress is a classic piece that'll never go out of style. We love the sweetheart neckline and wide-set straps that give the look a modern edge and the front seam details are so flattering.
Emulating the look of Jennifer's stunning leather pumps at an affordable price, these M&S heels are a staple shoe. The high stiletto heel is so elegant and sultry, giving you a sleek look while Insolia technology keeps your feet comfortable by redistributing weight away from the balls of your feet.
These sleek pointed toe stiletto heels are super streamline, finishing off any outfit will a timeless and sultry look. Currently on sale, these Nine West heels are sure to sell out thanks to their versatility and ultra-modern design so get your hands on them while you can!
A world away from comfortable jeans and cosy knitwear, Jennifer's leather dress is the perfect party staple for the festive season. The flattering form-fitting silhouette featured an asymmetric neckline that swept upwards into a one-shouldered strap design, with a tiny thin strap holding the bodice in place on the other shoulder.
Creating a sleek and streamline look, Jennifer paired the dress with some towering leather pumps whose sky-high stiletto heels elongated her legs and created a lovely, cohesive look.
Leaning into the edgy feel of the leather, Jennifer ditched her usual glossy and sleek hairstyle for a more lived in, waved look. The tousled and textured style looked great against the leather and created a fun, playful look that's super easy to recreate with a good hair curler and some salt spray.
For makeup, Jennifer opted for a super sun-kissed a bronzed look. With bronzer adding colour and dimension to her skin, she used a pink-toned blusher on the apples of her cheeks and tied in the tone with a neutral pink-toned lipstick.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
