Jennifer Aniston's flared jeans and T-shirt nail casual sophistication - and layered chains add just the right amount of edge
Jennifer Aniston knows how to take a casual outfit to the next level, using edgy accessories to elevate her look
Jennifer Aniston's love for denim has brought us yet more impeccable outfit inspiration with the actress stepping out in a pair of flared jeans and a casual T-shirt, adding some edge to the look with a layered chain necklace.
Jennifer Aniston is the queen of clothing basics, always making sure to give us a lesson in which elevated everyday wear we should be adding to our summer capsule wardrobes each time she steps out. And just weeks after proving the power of a simple white T-shirt with a stunning minimalist outfit, she's done the same again, this time with a black tee and gorgeous denim trousers – she really is the master of finding the best jeans for your body type.
In a video posted to her haircare brand LolaVie's Instagram page, the actress and CEO could be seen in fitted black T-shirt and a pair of flared denim jeans, adding an edgy touch to the outfit with some layered silver chain necklaces.
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
Get Jennifer Aniston's Look
& Other Stories high waist flared jeans in deep blue, £75 | ASOS
With a high-waist and flared slim-fit leg, these jeans have the most flattering silhouette that's sure to elevate any casual look. The pocket detailing on the front gives some vintage charm and, with the pair being made from 99% cotton, you can wear them till your heart's content without overheating in the summer sun.
ADANOLA Fitted stretch-cotton T-shirt, £35 | Selfridges
Made with cotton that has a slight stretch, this T-shirt slips on like a dream and hugs the body to give a flattering, fitted silhouette. It's simple design with a round neck, ribbed trim, and short sleeves allows it to be dressed up or down, transitioning easily from day to night and occasion to occasion.
Orelia Coin Triple Chain Layered Necklace, Silver, £35 | John Lewis
A necklace is a great way to add some interest to any outfit and we love Jennifer Aniston's take on this with her layered silver chain that brings a grungy edge. This piece gives you three different takes on the chain style and the coin pendant is stunning.
Aniston has long been a lover of denim jeans, with the wardrobe staple often making an appearance in not only her laid-back, off-duty looks, but also with her occasion-wear outfits.
She knows how to effortlessly elevate the basic piece, whether it's with her side-parted bob and skinny jeans look or with tastefully layered necklaces. We love that she can go from wearing super-skinny jeans one day, to the next this pair with a flare silhouette and sweet pocket detailing that adds a vintage-charm to the outfit.
The fit of her T-shirt, with it's simple crew neck letting her jewellery shine, is so flattering, with it's tight, fitted look looking less casual than we'd expect from any other T-shirt and jeans combo.
While Aniston kept her look casual this time, she's been known to dress up her simple jeans and T-shirt looks, adding heeled boots and a blazer to the basic outfit to give off effortless business-casual vibes.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
And, of course, we can't talking about Aniston without mentioning her hair! In the video, we can see her subtly lightened strands hanging loose, a slight wave and messy look to them that added volume and texture to the relatively plain, simple outfit.
The beach waves look is one of the hair trends from the '90s we all remember and, let's be honest, we'll follow any hair trend set by the Rachel Green. This is definitely one look we'll be recreating this summer.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
We've found a lookalike for the £545 Hermes belt that's always been on our wishlist - and it's only £13
Get the look of a timeless classic for a fraction of the price
By Molly Smith Published
-
'My damaged nails have been paper-thin for years, but this is the one product that managed to transform them'
Our senior beauty editor swears by this £30 treatment, which she brands as Olaplex for nails
By Rhiannon Derbyshire Published