Jennifer Aniston's flared jeans and T-shirt nail casual sophistication - and layered chains add just the right amount of edge

Jennifer Aniston's love for denim has brought us yet more impeccable outfit inspiration with the actress stepping out in a pair of flared jeans and a casual T-shirt, adding some edge to the look with a layered chain necklace.

Jennifer Aniston is the queen of clothing basics, always making sure to give us a lesson in which elevated everyday wear we should be adding to our summer capsule wardrobes each time she steps out. And just weeks after proving the power of a simple white T-shirt with a stunning minimalist outfit, she's done the same again, this time with a black tee and gorgeous denim trousers – she really is the master of finding the best jeans for your body type.

In a video posted to her haircare brand LolaVie's Instagram page, the actress and CEO could be seen in fitted black T-shirt and a pair of flared denim jeans, adding an edgy touch to the outfit with some layered silver chain necklaces.

Aniston has long been a lover of denim jeans, with the wardrobe staple often making an appearance in not only her laid-back, off-duty looks, but also with her occasion-wear outfits.

She knows how to effortlessly elevate the basic piece, whether it's with her side-parted bob and skinny jeans look or with tastefully layered necklaces. We love that she can go from wearing super-skinny jeans one day, to the next this pair with a flare silhouette and sweet pocket detailing that adds a vintage-charm to the outfit.

The fit of her T-shirt, with it's simple crew neck letting her jewellery shine, is so flattering, with it's tight, fitted look looking less casual than we'd expect from any other T-shirt and jeans combo.

While Aniston kept her look casual this time, she's been known to dress up her simple jeans and T-shirt looks, adding heeled boots and a blazer to the basic outfit to give off effortless business-casual vibes.

And, of course, we can't talking about Aniston without mentioning her hair! In the video, we can see her subtly lightened strands hanging loose, a slight wave and messy look to them that added volume and texture to the relatively plain, simple outfit.

The beach waves look is one of the hair trends from the '90s we all remember and, let's be honest, we'll follow any hair trend set by the Rachel Green. This is definitely one look we'll be recreating this summer.