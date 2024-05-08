Jennifer Aniston's side-parted bob and classic skinnies prove why we don't need to follow those middle parting and baggy jeans trends every day
Jennifer's bouncy bob looks fabulous with a side parting - and she hasn't ditched her skinny jeans
Jennifer Aniston's latest Instagram uploads show off her perfectly bouncy bob complete with a side parting - and she can be seen sporting a pair of timeless skinny jeans, too.
In recent years, middle partings and baggier, loose fitting denim have risen up as two of the biggest hair and denim trends to take over the internet. But while you might have heard that side partings and skinny jeans are out, Jennifer Aniston has showed us exactly why we should be ignoring trends that call for us to completely ditch classic styles.
Of course, we love a good pair of wide leg or straight leg jeans and a middle parting can provide such a sleek finish for lots of cuts - but we also think that a side parted bob will never not look good and pair of black skinny jeans are an essential thing to keep as part of a capsule wardrobe.
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
In Jennifer's latest Instagram uploads, in which she can be seen showing the power of a simple white T-shirt, the Hollywood icon's gorgeous sweeping bob with creamy blonde highlights is the star.
Along with boasting a volumising side parting, the short haircut features bronzy caramel tones and face-framing money pieces. The side parting allows for the shape of the bob to fall perfectly around her chin, while one side is neatly tucked behind one ear.
Hair pro Syd Hayes told woman&home all about why he has always backed the idea of a side parting, especially when it comes to a bob.
"I feel side parts are so much more flattering than centre partings," the BaByliss Pro ambassador told us, adding that "parting choice is very personal to the individual and where they like their hair to fall. However, generally most face shapes can suit side partings".
"I’ve always been obsessed with the power of the bob. Bobs are great for accentuating your bone structure thanks to the lack of graduation and layers throughout," Syd added.
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
Along with a pair of classic gold hoop earrings, Jennifer teamed her choppy bob and long-sleeved white ribbed top with a pair of dark denim skinny jeans.
While providing the perfect monochromatic contrast to the white staple on top, Jen's skinny jeans also created a super chic, streamlined silhouette that kept the whole look sleek and fitted.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
