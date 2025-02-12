Jennifer Aniston's timeless and simple workout uniform is ideal for comfort and confidence in the gym
Staying active is a huge part of Jennifer's life - and she always does it in style
Jennifer Aniston's simple and stylish workout uniform is ideal inspiration if you're after activewear that provides comfort and confidence.
Over her years in the spotlight, Jen has become known for her love of exercise and enthusiasm for staying active. Whether it's her Pvolve workout or quick 15-15-15 fitness session, the actress regularly stays moving with a wide variety of effective and stimulating methods.
Not only are her workouts worth taking note of if you're keen to boost your fitness, her activewear wardrobe is too. Jennifer often shares snippets of her gym days on social media, providing a look at her simple yet sleek workout uniform that she seemingly has nailed.
Her go-to activewear look appears to be made up of simple components - a good pair of gym leggings with a high waisted fit along with a supportive sports bra and versatile workout cami. It's a combination that's worth taking note of if feeling both confident and comfy in the gym (while maintaining a feeling of sleekness) is what you want.
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
Shop Sleek and Simple Gym Essentials
The Lululemon Align leggings are known for their ultra soft touch and serious comfort - with a flattering high waisted design and major stretch.
H&M offers a huge range of budget-friendly gym wear and these soft charcoal grey leggings are the perfect addition to your workout wardrobe if you're after comfort and simplicity on a budget.
Reliable and sturdy for everyday wear, these stretchy leggings offer breathability and a light weight feel thanks to their speedy drying material.
Another H&M bargain, this two-pack of sporty vest tops will give your gym wardrobe the versatile boost it needs for an inexpensive price tag.
A simple and versatile workout vest that'll see you through everything from yoga and pilates to runs and strength training.
A pair of soft and stretchy leggings with a high waist band that doesn't dig in is key for boosting gym confidence - and we love the charcoal grey hue that Jen usually opts for.
Working out in uncomfortable leggings that are too tight in all the wrong areas is a sure fire way to take away from the enjoyment of your fitness session - so finding a high quality pair that work for you is essential.
Pairing your high waisted leggings with a modest yet sculpting black vest or bra that keeps you covered where you want to be is also key- and Jen nails that.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The Friends star can sometimes be seen sporting minimalistic black or white trainers for her workout - but she's known to go shoeless too.
Jennifer opened up about her outlook on exercise during a 2023 chat with Vogue, during which she admitted her attitude has changed drastically over the years.
Revealing that she focusses more on strength and what works for her body these days, rather than being strict with sweaty cardio, she said, "It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout. Not only do you stress your body, you burn out – who wants to do that at all?"
"I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better," she added.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Exclusive: Ruth Langsford says 'I don't always love my body' as she opens up on the pressure to feel 'empowered'
In an exclusive woman&home interview, Ruth opened up on feeling confident in her own skin - and why she wouldn't rule out cosmetic procedures
By Ella Taylor Published
-
Renée Zellweger's unexpectedly chic way to wear houndstooth has us shopping this timeless fashion trend
Renée Zellweger just took houndstooth to a daring new level, and we can't wait to add items in this timeless pattern to our wardrobes
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Renée Zellweger's unexpectedly chic way to wear houndstooth has us shopping this timeless fashion trend
Renée Zellweger just took houndstooth to a daring new level, and we can't wait to add items in this timeless pattern to our wardrobes
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Meghan Markle loves these Sorel snow boots so much, she got them in two colours - and they're now on sale
The brand is a favourite of Kate Middleton's too
By Caroline Parr Published
-
It's officially trench coat season: Kate Winslet's classic Burberry style is the rainy day inspiration we need
"It's always Burberry weather"
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Emilia Fox’s signature style in Silent Witness season 28 was all about knitted vests - so now we're shopping them
Silent Witness star Emilia Fox wore one item more than any other in season 28 and we're feeling inspired by her knitted vest collection
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's just showed us exactly how to wear all-over baby pink in February
Baby pink is set to be a huge trend for spring and summer this year
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Holly Willoughby just jumped on the summer belt trend set to be big in 2025
Celebrity Bear Hunt host Holly Willoughby has stepped out wearing a woven belt over a sleek black playsuit and it's a chic summer accessory
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eyeglasses trends 2025: how to find flattering frames that feel really fresh
If the eyes are the windows to the soul, make sure they're well-dressed with a frame from the latest eyeglasses trends
By Antonia Kraskowski Published
-
Amanda Holden's mini dress, long belted coat and designer bag is monochrome done right
Amanda looked chic and effortlessly stylish in head-to-toe black as she headed to work
By Lucy Wigley Published