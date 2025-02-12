Jennifer Aniston's timeless and simple workout uniform is ideal for comfort and confidence in the gym

Staying active is a huge part of Jennifer's life - and she always does it in style

Jennifer Aniston
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caitlin Elliott
By
published
in News

Jennifer Aniston's simple and stylish workout uniform is ideal inspiration if you're after activewear that provides comfort and confidence.

Over her years in the spotlight, Jen has become known for her love of exercise and enthusiasm for staying active. Whether it's her Pvolve workout or quick 15-15-15 fitness session, the actress regularly stays moving with a wide variety of effective and stimulating methods.

Not only are her workouts worth taking note of if you're keen to boost your fitness, her activewear wardrobe is too. Jennifer often shares snippets of her gym days on social media, providing a look at her simple yet sleek workout uniform that she seemingly has nailed.

Her go-to activewear look appears to be made up of simple components - a good pair of gym leggings with a high waisted fit along with a supportive sports bra and versatile workout cami. It's a combination that's worth taking note of if feeling both confident and comfy in the gym (while maintaining a feeling of sleekness) is what you want.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

A photo posted by on

Shop Sleek and Simple Gym Essentials

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28
Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"

The Lululemon Align leggings are known for their ultra soft touch and serious comfort - with a flattering high waisted design and major stretch.

H&M Sports Leggings With Softmove™
H&M Sports Leggings With Softmove™

H&M offers a huge range of budget-friendly gym wear and these soft charcoal grey leggings are the perfect addition to your workout wardrobe if you're after comfort and simplicity on a budget.

All Day Leggings
Sweaty Betty All Day Leggings

Reliable and sturdy for everyday wear, these stretchy leggings offer breathability and a light weight feel thanks to their speedy drying material.

H&M 2-Pack Sports Vest Tops With Drymove™
H&M 2-Pack Sports Vest Tops With Drymove™

Another H&M bargain, this two-pack of sporty vest tops will give your gym wardrobe the versatile boost it needs for an inexpensive price tag.

Lululemon Align™ High-Neck Tank Top
Lululemon Align™ High-Neck Tank Top

A simple and versatile workout vest that'll see you through everything from yoga and pilates to runs and strength training.

Everyday Racer Back Tank With Shelf
Gymshark Everyday Racer Back Tank With Shelf

With it's fitted longline design and sculpting material, this Gymshark tank top is ideal for both layering and wearing alone for workouts.

A pair of soft and stretchy leggings with a high waist band that doesn't dig in is key for boosting gym confidence - and we love the charcoal grey hue that Jen usually opts for.

Working out in uncomfortable leggings that are too tight in all the wrong areas is a sure fire way to take away from the enjoyment of your fitness session - so finding a high quality pair that work for you is essential.

Pairing your high waisted leggings with a modest yet sculpting black vest or bra that keeps you covered where you want to be is also key- and Jen nails that.

The Friends star can sometimes be seen sporting minimalistic black or white trainers for her workout - but she's known to go shoeless too.

Jennifer opened up about her outlook on exercise during a 2023 chat with Vogue, during which she admitted her attitude has changed drastically over the years.

Revealing that she focusses more on strength and what works for her body these days, rather than being strict with sweaty cardio, she said, "It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout. Not only do you stress your body, you burn out – who wants to do that at all?"

"I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better," she added.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸