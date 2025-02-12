Jennifer Aniston's timeless and simple workout uniform is ideal for comfort and confidence in the gym

Jennifer Aniston's simple and stylish workout uniform is ideal inspiration if you're after activewear that provides comfort and confidence.

Over her years in the spotlight, Jen has become known for her love of exercise and enthusiasm for staying active. Whether it's her Pvolve workout or quick 15-15-15 fitness session, the actress regularly stays moving with a wide variety of effective and stimulating methods.

Not only are her workouts worth taking note of if you're keen to boost your fitness, her activewear wardrobe is too. Jennifer often shares snippets of her gym days on social media, providing a look at her simple yet sleek workout uniform that she seemingly has nailed.

Her go-to activewear look appears to be made up of simple components - a good pair of gym leggings with a high waisted fit along with a supportive sports bra and versatile workout cami. It's a combination that's worth taking note of if feeling both confident and comfy in the gym (while maintaining a feeling of sleekness) is what you want.

A pair of soft and stretchy leggings with a high waist band that doesn't dig in is key for boosting gym confidence - and we love the charcoal grey hue that Jen usually opts for.

Working out in uncomfortable leggings that are too tight in all the wrong areas is a sure fire way to take away from the enjoyment of your fitness session - so finding a high quality pair that work for you is essential.

Pairing your high waisted leggings with a modest yet sculpting black vest or bra that keeps you covered where you want to be is also key- and Jen nails that.

The Friends star can sometimes be seen sporting minimalistic black or white trainers for her workout - but she's known to go shoeless too.

Jennifer opened up about her outlook on exercise during a 2023 chat with Vogue, during which she admitted her attitude has changed drastically over the years.

Revealing that she focusses more on strength and what works for her body these days, rather than being strict with sweaty cardio, she said, "It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout. Not only do you stress your body, you burn out – who wants to do that at all?"

"I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better," she added.