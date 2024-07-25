Jennifer Aniston's denim shorts, white vest top and wedges was a gorgeous blend of three wardrobe classics you probably already own
Jen is such a pro at creating gorgeous looks out of simple style staples
Jennifer Aniston's combination of classic denim shorts, a basic white vest top and a pair of summery wedge heels just reminded us that wearing the simple style staples in our wardrobes is enough to look put together.
If the idea of stripping back your style and relying on carefully selected key pieces in a summer capsule wardrobe seems daunting, you wouldn't be alone. But going back to basics and creating an outfit rotation based on ultra wearable pieces that work in a range of ways can actually make summer dressing a whole lot easier and take the decision-making stress out of getting dressed every morning.
And while Jennifer Aniston's super glam looks never fail to leave us heart-eyed, we love to look to her everyday style for inspiration on dressing with basics - because she's been nailing it for decades.
We've been looking at these snaps of Jen on set in New York City back in 2013 and we're taking notes over ten years on.
Channel Jen's Style
Dressing expertly for a hot summer day in the city, Jen aced timeless denim trends with a pair of loose denim shorts with a belted waist detail.
Keeping things lowkey on top, Jennifer added a crisp white vest top with a scoop neck and thick shoulder straps, effortlessly complementing her radiant summer tan.
Adding instant elevation to the laid-back look, a pair of espadrille wedge heels in a muted khaki tone completed the trio of casual classics, injecting a glam edge.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Odds are, a simple cotton vest top and pair of slouchy denim shorts are pieces that already have a home within your wardrobe, so making like Jen and whipping them out to wear with a pair of statement summer heels or sandals is an easy way to dress for the hotter days of summer time.
If you don't already own them, they're seriously versatile basics that are really easy to shop and invest in from the high street.
Accessories with a pair of on-trend sunglasses, elegant jewellery and a statement watch and you've got a go-to outfit you can re-wear over and over.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Move over floral dresses, Duchess Sophie's comfy trainers and icy blue maxi skirt is the casual summer style we're copying
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore grey trainers and a pleated maxi skirt to the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2021 and it still inspires us now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Venus William's burgundy leather jacket and knitted co-ord combination will have you buying deep reds for autumn in no time
The award-winning tennis player took a city stroll in a burgundy ensemble that we can't wait to recreate
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's favourite Nike trainers that feel like walking 'on air' are only £60
Jen has sung the praises of these Nike workout shoes - and we can't believe the price of them right now
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's tie-dye mini dress and denim jacket was the most gorgeous accompaniment to a pair of simple summer sandals
Jennifer's summer style has been inspiring fashion fans for decades
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's combo of white trainers, turned-up jeans and a smart blazer should be in your summer style rotation
Jennifer Aniston never fails to style jeans perfectly - and we love this blend of casual trainers and a chic blazer
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's low-rise frayed skinny jeans, vest top and flip flops created a relaxed beach-core look we want to copy
Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share some exciting news - and nailed relaxed summer styling in the process
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's floral mini dress with strappy heeled sandals and cool sunnies was the dreamiest dressed up summer day look
Jen's dressy summer look combined florals, heels and super cool shades
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's statement straw hat, transparent sunnies and ocean-soaked curls on the beach are filling us with style envy
We adore Jen's oh-so natural beachy curls and relaxed straw hat in her dreamy holiday selfie
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston teaming basic black flip flops with a chic blazer proves why your pair should be more than just beachwear
Jen expertly elevated her simple flip flops with a blazer and a touch of khaki
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's charcoal grey gym leggings and simple strappy top create the perfect lowkey workout uniform
Fitness is a huge part of Jen's life - and her workout wardrobe is unsurprisingly stylish
By Caitlin Elliott Published