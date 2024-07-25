Jennifer Aniston's denim shorts, white vest top and wedges was a gorgeous blend of three wardrobe classics you probably already own

Jennifer Aniston's combination of classic denim shorts, a basic white vest top and a pair of summery wedge heels just reminded us that wearing the simple style staples in our wardrobes is enough to look put together.

If the idea of stripping back your style and relying on carefully selected key pieces in a summer capsule wardrobe seems daunting, you wouldn't be alone. But going back to basics and creating an outfit rotation based on ultra wearable pieces that work in a range of ways can actually make summer dressing a whole lot easier and take the decision-making stress out of getting dressed every morning.

And while Jennifer Aniston's super glam looks never fail to leave us heart-eyed, we love to look to her everyday style for inspiration on dressing with basics - because she's been nailing it for decades.

We've been looking at these snaps of Jen on set in New York City back in 2013 and we're taking notes over ten years on.

Channel Jen's Style

Dressing expertly for a hot summer day in the city, Jen aced timeless denim trends with a pair of loose denim shorts with a belted waist detail.

Keeping things lowkey on top, Jennifer added a crisp white vest top with a scoop neck and thick shoulder straps, effortlessly complementing her radiant summer tan.

Adding instant elevation to the laid-back look, a pair of espadrille wedge heels in a muted khaki tone completed the trio of casual classics, injecting a glam edge.

Odds are, a simple cotton vest top and pair of slouchy denim shorts are pieces that already have a home within your wardrobe, so making like Jen and whipping them out to wear with a pair of statement summer heels or sandals is an easy way to dress for the hotter days of summer time.

If you don't already own them, they're seriously versatile basics that are really easy to shop and invest in from the high street.

Accessories with a pair of on-trend sunglasses, elegant jewellery and a statement watch and you've got a go-to outfit you can re-wear over and over.