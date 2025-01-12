Jennifer Aniston’s denim scarf and low-cut jeans combo is the double-denim look we didn’t see coming
We can't wait to recreate the striking look
We love a double denim look and Jennifer Aniston expertly styled the trend when she accessorised her low-cut jeans and winter boots blend with a playful and practical denim scarf.
We've been given tonnes of outfit inspiration from celebrities when it comes to styling the double denim trend, with denim shirts being paired with stylish denim maxi skirts and comfortable denim jeans getting the same treatment when styled with edgy denim jackets - But our favourite double denim look? That's undoubtedly Jennifer Aniston's denim scarf and low-cut jeans combo.
Back in 2009, Jennifer was spotted in Manhattan wearing an oh-so flattering pair of low-cut, straight leg denim jeans which she paired with some seriously cool pointed-toe boots and a leather-look jacket with an asymmetrical hemline. But it was the denim scarf layered in a bulky wrap around her neck that pulled the outfit together and created the perfect elevated casual look that's sure to turn heads and demand attention.
Shop Denim Accessories
Made from a mix of cotton and linen, this scarf is lightweight despite its denim appearance and brings tonnes of texture and rich indigo tone into any outfit for a cohesive, double denim look.
If you're looking for the perfect work bag that can hold absolutely everything you need, as well as a lot of things you probably don't, this large denim tote is what you're looking for - and it's oh-so stylish too.
This denim hat is sure to become a staple all throughout winter with its soft sherpa-lined interior and adjustable ear flaps that you can flip down when the wind is sending a chill down your spine.
This stunning woven denim design adds tonnes of texture and interest to this crescent-shaped shoulder bag, with the gleaming hardware and leopard-print lining inside the bag being extra stunning additions.
You can really bundle up in this super long scarf and get Jennifer's wrapped up look. The frayed edges work to highlight the denim look of the soft, wool fabric and we love the textured look.
Add a sweet touch to any updo or sweep your hair back into an elegant half-up hairstyle and secure it with this textural denim barrette. And remember, just because it's made for hair doesn't mean you can't slip in onto the collar of your jacket or handle of your handbag too.
Jennifer's look is so easy to recreate no matter which style of jeans is best for your body type and, with the addition of a striking denim accessory like her scarf, you can easily make the look your own and change it up with items you already have in your winter capsule wardrobe.
Her low-cut jeans are seriously flattering, with their tight-to-the-thigh fit and straight hem creating a sleek and sophisticated casual look that works with her boots perfectly.
While we love Jennifer's jeans, the brilliance of her outfit formula is that it's easily recreated with items you already own. We all have our favourite pair of jeans and you could easily switch Jennifer's straight-leg style out for some on-trend barrel-leg jeans or your favourite pair with a high waist and wide-leg, or even a denim maxi skirt, and pair them with some stylish white trainers or comfortable winter boots to align her style with your own.
The element of the outfit you do want to stick to is this; denim on the bottom balanced out by denim on the top. So, when it comes to your denim accessory you can opt for a scarf like Jennifers to bring the texture up, or add a chic denim cap to your outfit, or carry a denim handbag that adds to the outfit while also being practical - we've even found a Denim Alice Band from & Other Stories that can add a subtle cohesive touch to your double denim looks and keep your hair in check at the same time.
When it comes to the rest of your double denim outfit, Jennifer gives a masterclass in styling that keeps the denim-heavy look from feeling to OTT. To let the denim tones in her look shine through, she opted to highlight the deep and rich indigo blue tones with a purple top and floating cardigan, then layered a leather-look jacket on top for added warmth.
These moody tones let the denim remain as the statement element of the outfit, without overwhelming the look with colour or bringing it down with anything too grounding like a neutral shade or harsh black tone.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
