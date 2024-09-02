Jennifer Aniston's cosy olive green knit and relaxed light wash jeans are essential items for a chic autumn wardrobe
Keep comfy and warm as the weather cools down
There's only a few weeks left of summer, which means our wardrobes are mid-refresh for autumn. And Jennifer Aniston has us wishing the cooler weather would come a little sooner with a cosy, super-stylish outfit we can't wait to recreate.
One thing we love most about autumn (aside from organising our autumn capsule wardrobe) is it being the start of cosy knit season. And no-one does jeans and a top – including knitwear – like Jen. In this promo video (below) from 2022, the actress is wearing relaxed light wash jeans and a gorgeous olive green knit, which complements her skin tone and eye colour perfectly.
What we love even more is how much Jen is clearly a fan of both pieces, her signature jeans never very far from her wardrobe, and you can clearly see bobbling on the jumper from where it gets so much use – our digital editor Caroline Parr highly recommends this Philips fabric shaver to help make jumpers like just Jen's look good as new.
shop cosy knits
Ok, so it may be that this jumper in all three colours just fell into our online H&M shopping basket. At less than £13, these versatile jumpers are perfect for the weather right now, keeping you warm but also cool with the short sleeves. We love how H&M has styled these too, with a blazer over the top and the sleeves rolled up further.
As quality, comfy knits go, this merino wool-blend jumper is hard to beat for the price. Less than £40, this gorgeous top features a ribbed texture, regular fit, crew neckline and volume sleeves to create a super-cosy piece that will make you look and feel amazing.
Following in Jen's footsteps, this deep green roll neck jumper pairs beautifully with jeans for a casual daytime look. The versatile piece can also be dressed up for work and evenings out too when the weather gets colder. This looks like a jumper you'll put on and never want to take off.
Obviously we don't want to wish the time away, but we're ready for autumn and all that it brings with it now – particularly the cosy knit jumpers and statement boots. Jen's signature black vest will no doubt be hidden under another layer very soon.
Even with a simple outfit, Jen kept her accessories to the bare minimum, wearing just one ring on the middle finger of her left hand. An Oura ring, to be exact. We all know Jen likes to keep in shape, and the Oura ring has become a staple accessory for many in recent years. One of the best fitness trackers for women, it's no surprise to see the health and fitness conscious actress wearing one.
