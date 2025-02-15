Think a black dress is boring? Jennifer Aniston proved it's anything but with this memorable monochrome styling
We're taking notes from Jennifer Aniston's simple, sleek and sophisticated style
Jennifer Aniston proved the striking power of the plain black dress when she wore a stunning designer midi with simple metal embellishments back in 2019 - with a pair of black heels and a simple gold bangle tying to look together, she created a memorable monochrome look.
There are few wardrobe staples so iconic they've earned their very own acronym, but the LBD is really that good. Despite its name, the little black dress can take many forms and we've seen an entire range of the best black dresses worn on red carpets over the years, ranging from billowing maxi ballgowns to sultry mini styles.
But at its core, the LBD is a simple, sleek and sultry style that boasts a classic silhouette and is relatively plain when it comes to design. It might sound a little boring, but it's anything but - and Jennifer Aniston's striking black midi dress proves just that.
Shop Jennifer's Sleek Monochrome Look
Made from a luxe-looking structured fabric, this strapless, figure-hugging dress is simple design at its best. Sleek and timeless, it's so easy to style and a vent at the back means you've got easy movement despite the tight-to-the-body fit.
With a slim ankle strap and sandal detail, these barely there heels are a sleek, sophisticated and versatile shoe that you'll wear time and time again no matter the occasion.
Plated in a shining 12-carat gold, this bangle oozes quiet luxury and brings a subtle shine to the simplest of outfits without adding too much glitz. Wear on its own or stack with your other favourite bracelets.
Tuxedo-inspired buttons run down the front of this dress and bring some incredibly subtle interest to the otherwise plain, pencil silhouette. Super flattering thanks to the stretchy material, the dress is easy-to-style and oh-so versatile too.
Set on a mid-height stiletto heel for comfort and a subtle leg-elongating effect, these heels boast a minimalistic design with their thin staps and chic covered heel.
Stepping out on the rainy streets of New York back in 2019 for an interview on late night talk show The Late Show, Jennifer stunned in Prada's Hook Off Shoulder Wool Cloth Dress and paired the simple and sleek piece with a timeless designer shoe; the Christian Louboutin Loubigirl 100 Leather Heeled Sandals.
Released in July 2019, the Prada dress is no longer available from the designer directly, though it can be snapped up if you're willing to troll through resale sites and part with around £4,000. But that's not entirely necessary as the sleek, timeless style of the dress means finding lookalikes on the high-street is relatively easy - and a lot more affordable too.
Made from a suit-like crepe fabric that gives a softly structured and formal look, the strapless midi dress boasts a sleek, figure-hugging bodice that hugs the frame and nips in at the waist for an oh-so flattering silhouette. The simple A-line skirt fits close to the hips before falling straight for a sophisticated touch and, with a belt and metallic clips at the waistline holding a flap of extra fabric that gives tonnes of added volume and interest, you get a simple yet statement style that oozes quiet luxury and effortless elegance.
You might think that, while it's stunning and adds a real statement look to the dress, the flap detail is a bit random. But, as Jennifer revealed during an interview with Stephen Colbert, it has a very unique function.
The belted section the dress is actually removable and, when unclipped, turns into a chic cape. Demonstrating how it works, Jennifer enlisted Colbert who removed the clip to detach the fabric flap and then rested it over Jennifer shoulders. The clips that held it onto the dress can then be done back up to hold the cape together like a brooch.
"This dress is absolutely beautiful," the talk show host said, which is exactly what we think too! "You're a superhero," he then joked and Jennifer seemed pretty happy with the compliment as she posed.
While her dress caught the most attention, the rest of Jennifer's outfit is a masterclass in putting together a sleek, monochrome outfit.
Her strappy heels are a staple in any shoe capsule wardrobe, with the simple design making them a super versatile option to finish off any outfit with. With your favourite pair of comfortable denim jeans and a crisp black blazer, they'll elevate your look and they'll work equally well with any midi or maxi dress for a wedding guest look or party style.
For accessories, Jennifer pared everything back and wore just a single plain gold bangle on one wrist. She may have been wearing some simple earrings too, but we can't see through her enviously thick and effortlessly elegant tousled waves - though we're not complaining! Her hairstyle is oh-so chic and finishes off the minimalistic, monochrome look beautifully.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
