Jasmine Harman’s scarlet swimsuit and floppy straw hat are a match made in heaven and now they’re on our holiday packing list

Jasmine Harman’s scarlet swimsuit and floppy straw hat are a match made in heaven and they’re on our holiday packing list.

If there’s one person who knows how to style swimwear to perfection it’s Jasmine Harman, who’s been helping people find their dream homes abroad on A Place in the Sun since 2004. Of course, working on a show like this means spending a lot of time in sunnier climes and Jasmine isn’t afraid to have fun with her swimwear choices and showcase her style credentials. Taking to Instagram in November last year she announced that a new series of ‘A Place in the Sun - What Happened Next?’ was coming and shared a gorgeous snap of herself taken in Estepona, Spain.

In it, Jasmine sat beaming on the deck of a boat with a refreshing fruit-topped drink in one hand and she wore the most fabulous bright red swimsuit. If you’re still looking for the best swimwear for your body shape and aren’t sure about a bikini or tankini, then a one-piece swimsuit is a lovely alternative that is often overlooked in favour of these styles.

Recreate Jasmine Harman's Scarlet Swimsuit Look

Phase Eight Textured Swimsuit £65 at John Lewis If you're heading on holiday and want a red swimsuit to brighten up your days even more then this one is stunning. It has a subtle cut-out detail at the front, a classic back and is made from an intricately textured fabric, with removable straps. Boden Halterneck Swimsuit Was £70, Now £35 at Boden This swimsuit is available in regular and long sizes, as well as in plenty more colours and patterns. We're big fans of this 'fiesta' option and it has a halterneck design like Jasmine's swimsuit. There is subtle ruching and the fixed cups are lightly padded. Accessorize Wide Brim Hat £20 at M&S Affordable and stylish, this floppy hat can help you recreate Jasmine's look on your next holiday. It's made from lightweight, breathable fabric and is designed to be packable so you can easily stow this in your bag. The neutral colour is easy to style and the textured finish is a lovely touch.

Jasmine’s swimming costume looked to be a halterneck, which is one of the biggest swimwear trends of 2024, but the overall design was so classic. It had a modest v-neckline and a tie detail that is an incredibly flattering addition to any swimsuit if you want to accentuate your waist. The ruching on the straps gave this swimsuit even more shape and drape to it and Jasmine’s choice of a vivid scarlet is one we’re definitely on board with. Thanks to the timelessness of the swimsuit’s silhouette the colour was the star of the show and it added a sense of fun to the presenter’s look.

If you want to add some brighter items into your wardrobe for summer holidays, red is also a great shade to start with. It can be vibrant, but always pairs well with neutral tones and also looks beautiful with many other bright hues like pink, blue or green. This makes red surprisingly versatile and Jasmine leaned into the red even more by matching her lipstick to her swimsuit.

Cherry red lipstick reminds us of Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe and the old school glamour feel continued with her floppy straw hat. Featuring an angled wide brim, this is exactly the kind of hat we’d picture stars wearing on the French Riviera. It was a soft natural beige colour and had a woven texture that was a wonderful contrast to Jasmine’s swimsuit.

She accessorised her working abroad outfit by layering a dainty gold necklace with a more statement beaded necklace and added several bracelets on both wrists. We didn’t get a glimpse of any footwear, though since she was photographed on a boat, it’s unlikely that she was wearing shoes. This look could easily be layered up more on holiday when you want to move from the beach to a café or shop, though.

A black or white cover-up would be so pretty with a red swimsuit, with a pair of flat sandals or even your best white trainers if you’re going for a walk. Although Jasmine Harman seems like she was photographed whilst filming for A Place in the Sun, the star and her family also moved to Spain in 2023 and so she likely gets a lot of wear out of this swimsuit outside of work. She even appeared to be wearing the same swimming costume when she went for a Christmas Day swim that year. Either way, we’re adding red swimwear to our holiday packing list along with our favourite hat.