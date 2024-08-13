Jasmine Harman's leopard print swimsuit and woven sunhat have us mesmerised - it's the end-of-summer holiday outfit that will never go out of style

Jasmine Harman’s leopard print swimsuit and woven hat are a glamorous holiday combination that will never go out of style.

The prospect of finding the best swimwear for your body shape can be daunting but once you’ve found a style that works for you - whether a tie-side bikini, halterneck swimsuit or a high leg bottoms - you can really have fun with the designs. Vibrant colours and playful patterns are always a popular choice and at the moment we’re gravitating towards animal print swimwear. Leopard print in particular is the perfect balance between being striking and easy-to-wear as it tends to be very neutral. It also gives any look a more glamorous edge and A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman has proved that leopard print swimwear can be a summer holiday go-to.

The presenter is no stranger to dressing for warmer climates for both her job and her daily life since moving to Spain. In March last year Jasmine got on board with the leopard print trend in style when she shared an Instagram post featuring videos and pictures of her wearing the most beautiful leopard print swimsuit.

Her one piece was by Curvy Kate and if you’ve already found yourself browsing the best swimsuit brands this summer, you might already have seen some of their equally gorgeous latest designs. Jasmine’s leopard print swimsuit had a bandeau design and like many of her swimsuits, it had a waist belt. This is a swimwear detail that’s very flattering if you want to accentuate your waist and the A Place in the Sun star wrapped hers twice around and secured it in a loose knot.

Given the way she tied it, it’s possible that the belt on Jasmine’s swimsuit was a multi-way feature that could also have been tied at the back or possibly brought upwards to create some kind of straps. Either way, it was a fabulous addition and matched the black leopard spots that ran all the way across her swimsuit.

Unlike many leopard print pieces which often incorporate various shades and gradients with the spots, this had dynamic black leopard spots on and a rich brown base colour. This made the pattern even more versatile as having just two similar colours, meant that it wasn’t overwhelmingly bold.

Even so, the leopard print was striking and Jasmine went all-out with the glamour and added a floppy straw hat to finish off her look. Hats are a practical summer essential and Jasmine’s woven one blended functionality and style so well. It evoked a sense of being on the French Riviera and had a wide angled brim that framed her face and golden hair. Raffia in general is so on-trend in the summer months and this hat was a soft camel colour that contrasted with the dark leopard print swimsuit.

If she’d wanted to take this look from the beach or poolside to a town or café, the addition of a pair of tan, brown or black sandals and a cover-up in similar shades would have tied in with the swimsuit and created a very put-together feel. For filming Jasmine didn’t need to layer her look at all and we can all take a bit of summer inspiration from her love of leopard print - which she also wears in the form of dresses too.

We also hope that we’ll get to see her wear this outfit again as Jasmine often shares glimpses of her favourite swimsuits getting re-worn and this leopard print one is a stunning choice.