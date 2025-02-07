Practicality and vintage glamour collide with Jasmine Harman’s botanical dress and polka dot headband
Jasmine Harman styled a floral dress with a vintage-style headband to create a look that was functional and incredibly chic
Jasmine Harman wore a botanical printed dress with a vintage-style polka dot headband and this outfit was practical and glamorous.
Practicality and style are two key criteria we consider whenever we’re thinking of adding a piece to our collection and there’ll always be those pieces that lean much more towards one of them than the other. However, this can’t be said for Jasmine Harman’s botanical print dress and polka dot headband which are not only gorgeous but have some handy details too. The A Place In The Sun star wore this outfit in a post shared in January about the release of another new episode of the hit Channel 4 show.
This one was filmed in Spain and Jasmine didn’t need to worry about freezing weather as she stood barefoot on the sunny beach in her midi dress. Something like this might not be in our winter capsule wardrobe right now, but for holidays and the approaching spring season, a short sleeved dress is an easy outfit staple. Jasmine’s dress was by Thought London and had floaty elbow length sleeves and a crew neckline.
Shop Headbands
The leopard print trend is showing no sign of going away any time soon and this headband is a fun way to incorporate it into an outfit without the pattern taking over. It's got warm brown and beige shades and a plaited scalloped shape.
Made of soft satin in a beautiful dusty green colour, this headband is similar in tone to Jasmine's and also has a knot at the top. The design is very classic and this is great to throw on with an everyday jeans-and-a-jumper outfit as well as for special occasions.
You'll feel chic and put-together whenever you accessorise your outfits with this headband. It's stretchy for a comfortable fit and has delicate polka dot detailing that accentuates its vintage feel. Take with you on holiday to style with beachwear or put it on with knitwear and trousers.
Shop Dresses Like Jasmine Harman's
With an exclusive hand-painted print by Phase Eight's design team, this dress is a fabulous piece for getaways or for the warmer months. It has a Broderie Anglaise texture, short fluttering sleeves and a waist tie. Pair with your comfiest sandals or with espadrille wedges to complete the look.
This linen-blend dress features short sleeves, a V-neck and a shirred panel at the back. The print is eye-catching and is a more abstract take on florals, with a mix of blues and greens that really shine against the white background. The midaxi length skirt is gathered and voluminous.
Embrace effortless style with this floral midi dress. The puffed sleeves with delicate tie details give it a feminine feel and it has a flowing skirt and crew neckline. With a knitted cardigan and boots this would be a brilliant early spring dress and with sandals or trainers it becomes more summery.
The fit-and-flare shape was so elegant and this is a lovely silhouette to choose if you want your dresses to accentuate your waist. There was a matching fabric waist belt that Jasmine tied at the front and the skirt was voluminous and feminine. Like us, Jasmine is a fan of florals, and running all over the dress was a botanical print of different leaves and stems in deep and pastel blue and green shades.
The contrast of the light and dark tones against the white background fabric gave this pattern more dimension. Jasmine’s dress would have been beautiful without them, but it also had pockets on either side. Whilst some people can feel that pockets disrupt the flow of a design, we personally love the practicality of pockets in dresses for keeping essentials like tissues and card holders in.
The A Place In The Sun star made use of this feature and placed one hand inside as she posed for the pictures. She kept up the practical but stylish theme with her polka dot headband, which was a soft sage green.
Polka dots are one of those patterns that never go out of style and we expect them to have a resurgence as the warmer weather approaches, even if they’re not one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025. This print has a vintage feel that was echoed by the headband and although accessorising your hair isn’t quite as popular now as it once was, Jasmine’s polka dot headband was so stunning.
It also fulfilled a function by keeping her honey blonde hair held back from her face, even if this wasn’t Jasmine’s specific intention when she chose this accessory. Many people prefer pulling their hair back to keep it out of the way, especially on windy days, and a headband looks chicer than a scrunchie whilst doing that with ease.
Headbands have become increasingly trendy in recent years and if you've ever felt uncertain about embracing them, then rest assured it's easier than you think. There are so many out there, whether bold and padded, or streamlined and subtle, to suit different preferences. Neutral headbands can be popped on with so many outfits, no matter how casual or formal. They work for weddings and special occasions, but with denim jeans and a floral blouse they'd give a chic edge.
When she wants a practical and stylish hair accessory Jasmine often picks pieces which evoke a sense of vintage glamour like her polka dot headband. In 2023 she wore a scarlet swimsuit, a fabulous floppy straw hat and Old Hollywood-esque red lipstick and wouldn't have looked out of place on the Riviera.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
