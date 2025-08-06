Jamie Lee Curtis proves you can never go wrong with red in a striking midi cape dress for the Freakier Friday premiere

There’s no denying the power of a bold red dress, especially when it comes to occasion wear. A great choice as one of the best wedding guest dresses (if the bride approves the colourway), you can easily recycle a red dress when putting together elevated date night outfits too.

A trending colourway, this punchy hue is sure to get you noticed, and Jamie Lee Curtis demonstrated this brilliantly with her stunning outfit at the UK premiere of Freakier Friday, the sequel to her and Lindsay Lohan’s 2003 film

Stepping out on the purple carpet, Jamie Lee commanded attention in her elegant red cape dress with a matching red clutch. The actress finished off her ensemble with a pair of classic black stilettos and, despite the overcast English weather, some aviator sunglasses, shielding her eyes from the bright flashes of paparazzi photographers. Jamie Lee oozed sophistication and elegance with her unusual dress and expertly curated accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOP RED CAPE DRESSES

Coast Cape Sleeve Maxi Dress £134.19 (was £149) at Debenhams If it's wow-factor you're looking for, this Coast dress delivers it in droves. With a fitted bodice and slim-fitting skirt, this piece is all about that beautiful cape. It creates such a striking silhouette, falling gracefully to the ground like a train. Even more dramatic than Jamie Lee's ensemble, team this with flesh coloured heels to elongate your legs. H&M Cape-Detail Dress £38.25 (was £44.99) at H&M A shorter silhouette, this dress features an asymmetrically draped cape over one sleeve. With a gentle A-line fit and simple round neckline, this dress can be styled up or down depending on the occasion. Pair with jet black knee-high boots for a more smart-casual outfit idea, or dress up with a pair of heels to emulate Jamie Lee's look. Jolie Moi Amira Cape Sleeve Wrapped Maxi Dress £47.20 (was £65) at Debenhams This Jolie Moi midi dress features a more subtle cape detail than our other picks, with a graceful crepe material cascading down from the shoulders and around the arms, almost like a secondary sleeve. The cape detail adds a vintage feel to this more subtle, muted rusty red hue, making it ideal for summer or autumn occasionwear.

A longline shift dress, Jamie Lee's elegant red dress gently skims her frame with a midi length finish. The relaxed tailoring makes this dress appear both comfortable and stylish, with the main focus of the ensemble on that striking cape, which means Jamie Lee's accessories can play supporting roles.

The cape adds structure to the otherwise loose-fitting dress, while still embracing its fluidity, giving the finished look a modern feel. In a striking red hue, it's impossible to miss Jamie Lee on the carpet, but she's standing out for all the right reasons, and proves that minimal accessorising is the right way to go when you've got a loud dress.

Opting for block colour in her dress, Jamie Lee complements her red dress with a matching bag, to keep the main part of her outfit in one colour, but rather than going overkill with red shoes, she grounds the look with a pair of timeless black stilettos and a big pair of aviators, one of the key sunglasses trends for 2025.

Accessorise Like Jamie Lee

Oasis Romilly Faux Suede High Stiletto Heeled Shoes £30 (was £49) at Debenhams If you don't already have a pair of black court heels in your shoe collection, you're missing out on a seriously versatile style. This pair, made from faux suede, will easily team with any red dress outfits you pull together, while also working effortlessly with jeans, women's trouser suits, or any other party outfits. Ravel Alston Clutch Bag £45 at Debenhams Adding red accessories to a red dress is a sure-fire way to create a striking look, as Jamie Lee's outfit here proves. This clutch is a great option with its sleek design and silver accents, plus it has a detachable chain strap that makes carrying it a breeze. White Stuff Aviator Sunglasses £35 at M&S $17.99 at Amazon Sunglasses might not be the first accessory that comes to mind when finishing off your occasion wear outfits, but if you're looking at summer outfit ideas for weddings or similar, think about the amount of time you'll be spending outdoors; you'll certainly want some sun protection, even in an elegant ensemble.

If you have been wondering if you can wear red to a wedding, ultimately, that is a question to run past the bridal party, but if they give you the go-ahead, Jamie Lee's look showcases how to do red with maximum elegance.

Opting for a traditional shift silhouette, up-styled with a cape detail, this striking dress is one that certainly feels event-ready. And there are plenty of choices when it comes to accessorising a bold red dress. Add black heels, a black clutch bag and some sunnies to introduce a contrasting colour that feels both sleek and classic. Or lean into colour-drenching with red ballet flats, a matching shoulder bag and some simple gold jewellery.

Just remember, the dress is the centre of this look and any accessories should play a supporting role to enhance your dress choice, rather than overshadowing it.