Is there anything Calista Flockheart doesn't look good in? Her latest satin gown has us green with envy

Calista Flockhart's most recent green dress is a stunning sartorial display - but seriously, does the actress ever look bad? We think not.

It goes without saying that film screenings and premieres are, of course, primarily important to showcasing a new film - but also serves as an opportunity for actors and their plus ones to show off their style while attending said premiere.

Recently, while attending a screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny at the Taormina Film Festival, Calista Flockhart arrived hand in hand with her husband, Harrison Ford - aka, Indiana Jones himself - and looked absolutely stunning.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To compliment the scenic backdrop of Taormina, Italy, for the film festival, Calista opted for a figure-hugging satin gown that boasted an incredible emerald hue. She pair the floor-length green gown with a pair of navy stiletto heels to add a few inches. For accessories, she opted for simple and elegant touches, like a pair of small drop diamond earrings and a very subtle ring.

For makeup and hair, the 58-year-old actress went for, again, elegant subtlety - pairing her gown and shoes with a nude glam look, finished off with a glossy lip. Her hair also was styled simply, curled in loose waves and parted deeply to the side for a touch of Hollywood glamour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harrison Ford, 80, on the other hand, wore a sophisticated navy blue suit, which he completed with a matching navy blue tie and a lighter blue, crisp button-up shirt.

This installment of the Indiana Jones franchise is set to be the finale, making this a momentous occasion for Harrison Ford, who has been playing the legendary action-adventure character for decades. And what better way to celebrate the last leg of your press tour for a film, and better yet, a whole franchise, than standing arm and arm on the red carpet with your partner (let alone someone as stunning as Calista Flockhart)?! Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford just might be what the kids call "relationship goals."

Harrison has reflected on what this journey as Indiana Jones has meant to him over the years, and how he believes the final movie really closes out the franchise with a bang. "I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion," he said previously.