Calista Flockhart's off-the-shoulder top and yellow skirt stun as she supports husband Harrison Ford at premiere of last ever Indiana Jones film

Calista Flockart's black and yellow get-up hits all the right notes as the Ally McBeal star accompanies her husband Harrison Ford to the premiere of the last ever Indiana Jones movie.

It's no secret that Helen Mirren loves Harrison Ford, but the apple of his eye is clearly his off-screen wife - fellow actor Flockhart. She looked utterly resplendent in a stunning Ralph Lauren skirt - which stylist Elizabeth Stewart revealed she'd previously worn back in 1999!

In a post celebrating her longtime client's look, she said, "#CalistaFlockhart heading to the Los Angeles premiere of #IndianaJones in the same golden yellow @ralphlauren skirt she wore to the Emmys in 1999! Cherish and re-wear your clothes people!"

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Off The Shoulder Contrast Top $27.90/£17.99 | Zara A classic look that screams Bridget Bardot, the off-the-shoulder style top is always a hit. This particular top can be worn tucked in or out to show off that frill detail. Worn best with some really OTT earrings and, in the summer months, with a fabulous fan too.

Yellow Satin Maxi Skirt $56/£30| River Island This stunning skirt is a real pop of sunshine for your wardrobe that will really stand out from the crowd. It's made with a satin-esque viscose fabric and has an elasticated waist for comfort. You can dress this piece up or down and no matter what - you'll be the belle of the ball.

The couple attended the premiere of Ford's new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Joining them on the red carpet were fellow cast and crew members including Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Indiana's goddaughter Helena Shaw.

The film is the last in the classic movie franchise, created by George Lucas, in which Ford has starred from the get-go. It's his fifth time playing the adventurer and lethario, and it's truly hard to believe that any time has passed at all.

Appearing at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Ford was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or for his lifetime achievements in the film industry. The honor, which is the festival's highest prize, was gratefully received by the actor.

According to Ford, Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford's relationship is one of the reasons for his success. "My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I'm grateful," Ford said. "And you know, I love you too. You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that, so grateful."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2002 the pair met at the Golden Globe Awards, having attended separately. Ford was at the awards ceremony to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Flockhart was nominated for an award for her work on Ally McBeal.

They subsequently married in 2010, on June 15, and Ford adopted Flockhart's adopted son, Liam Flockhart.