Helen Mirren opens up about what she loves most about Harrison Ford - and it's NOT what we expected
Helen Mirren loves Harrison Ford for the most adorable reasons as she opens up about her true feelings for 'bloke, geezer, mensch'
Helen Mirren loves Harrison Ford with such enthusiasm that we can't help but love him even more. The pair's working and personal relationship has developed over three decades and just like a fine wine - it appears to be getting even better with age.
The stars of the upcoming Yellowstone requel Yellowstone 1923 have a whole lot of love for each other and it's an absolute joy to see. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford teamed up for this exciting project, which is highly anticipated by fans of the hit western series and, of course, the stars' legions of fans too.
It's not the first time they've shared the screen, as back in 1986, the stars played a married couple in The Mosquito Coast, directed by Peter Weir. Although it's taken this long - yes, 37 years - to star alongside each other again - it's clear that they're just as close as ever.
Chatting to People, Ford said, “Helen is incredible. What a treat it is to work with her again.”
The feeling is very much a mutual situation and Mirren has a lot to say on the matter.
"In his essence, Harrison Ford is the same person he was when I first met him," she told the publication. "Impatient with the annoying sides of the great fame that had settled upon him, adult sycophancy, loss of privacy, etc."
Hating fame must be difficult for someone quite so, well, famous and with so many adoring fans. According to Mirren, he still manages to be, "immeasurably patient and kind to starstruck kids so excited to see their hero."
"His privacy was a profoundly protected place. His work was always beautifully designed and constructed, like the carpentry he was so well known for," she added, and I was deeply impressed with his understanding and use of the techniques of film acting."
She went on to explain that she feels as though she has learned so much from observing him at work. "He was professional, guarded, and mysterious, and I was both fascinated and intimidated."
After the 30 years of 'amazing life' that happened to them both she's excited to be reconnected again. "I find a person not guarded, unafraid of feelings and expressing them; generous, funny, as professional as ever, and still impatient with stardom."
However, there's one thing that she thinks makes him such a legend of a human. That, said Mirren, is the, "sense of being the kind of guy you would call when your car got stuck in a ditch and also completely understand why you were so upset about your cat dying and shed some tears with you."
Mirren added that well as being a 'god-given movie star' that Ford is also, "a chap, a geezer, a guy, a bloke and a mensch. And along with millions of others, I love him."
