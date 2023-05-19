Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford's relationship timeline - a history of their enduring romance

Here is everything you need to know about Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford's relationship timeline, including all of their major relationship milestones.

Harrison Ford has had three wives and many high-profile relationships with other actors in Hollywood. At 80 years old, Harrison has been with his current partner for the last two decades, and the pair share a child together. Here is everything you need to know about Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford's relationship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

January 2002 - Calista and Harrison meet at the Golden Globes

In 2002 the pair attended the Golden Globe Awards separately. Harrison was at the awards ceremony to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Calista was nominated for an award for her work on Ally McBeal.

It was at this awards show that the pair met and got chatting. This was the beginning of their relationship and a rumor floated around that Calista deliberately spilled a glass of wine on Harrison so that she could start a conversation with him!

July 2002 - The couple goes public

The couple first went public with their relationship when they appeared on the red carpet together for the press tour of Harrison Ford's film K-19: The Widowmaker. The pair have been snapped together by the paps before, but this was their first public appearance together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2003- Harrison and Calista publicly state they are 'in love'

In a 2003 interview with Hello! Harrison and Calista rebuked the rumors around their first meeting and Harrison said, "She certainly did not purposely spill a glass of wine on me." Calista then added, "We were having a conversation for maybe 20 minutes before the wine spilled, and the truth is, Harrison spilled the wine!"

Also in the interview, the pair spoke about being in love. "I'm in love," said Harrison. "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

Calista also spoke about their large age gap and commented that she wasn't bothered. "It doesn't faze me. Sometimes I even say, 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me'," she affirms. "It doesn't factor into our relationship at all. I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It's not handsome, it's more cute. He looks like a little boy," she said.

February 2009 - Harrison and Calista get engaged

After seven years of dating, the got engaged in February on Valentine's Day. The news of their engagement didn't break until months later when Harrison confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight. The actor confirmed the engagement by saying, "Thank you very much," on the red carpet.

When asked if he is happy, he replied, "You'd be the first to know if we weren't, wouldn't you? Yes, of course we are. I'm delighted."

2010- the couple gets married

The couple tied the knot a year later in New Mexico where Harrison was filming Cowboys & Aliens. The ceremony was officiated by then-Governor Bill Richardson and Harrison later adopted Calista's son Liam, who she adopted a year before she met Harrison.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

May 2023 - The couple appear on the red carpet for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Since tying the knot, the couple has kept a relatively low profile. Calista has appeared on red carpets for Harrison's films and shows - including Yellowstone spin-off 1923 - and the recent release, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Ahead of this recent premiere, Calista's stylist shared a carousel post on Instagram which featured a sweet shot of Harrison admiring his beautiful wife.

A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) A photo posted by on

Fans loved this behind the scenes photo and many commented on their loving 21-year-long relationship. "Get someone who looks at you the way Harrison is looking at Calista in that second pic!! 😍❤️" said one commenter.

"I love him peeking around the corner 😍," said another. "I love the photo with Harrison admiring her in this gorgeous dress," said yet another.