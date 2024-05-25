Everyone will be wearing these chic white Hush trainers this summer – and they're on sale for £30 today

The wonderful British weather keeps teasing us with warmer weather, and - wanting to make the most of this gorgeous sunshine - I've been on the hunt for the perfect summer shoe.

And the John Lewis sale has come up trumps, with a selection of summer footwear among the reductions. But it was these Hush Henley Canvas trainers, now just £30.60, that really caught my eye. Simply chic, lightweight and comfortable, the styling possibilities for summer outfits are endless – summer dresses, linen trousers, shorts, this classic trainer will work with them all.

Hush is a brand behind some of the best white trainers money can buy, so to see them in the sale is a real treat. They come highly recommended in over 700 reviews on the John Lewis website. "Perfect summer sneaker," said one reviewer. "Great basic trainers. Padded area at heel makes them really comfortable without risk of rubbing or blisters! I will wear these all the time once summer arrives!" another wrote.

Hush Henley Canvas White Trainers £30.60 at John Lewis If you're looking for the perfect white trainer for summer, this Hush Henley pair is a cool and contemporary option. A popular choice, these score an average 4.5 out of 5 stars for comfort, quality and value. John Lewis also has these Henley trainers in navy for just £20 in the sale.

The John Lewis sale for this bank holiday has got some great buys for summer, which includes £70 off Ninja's new Woodfire BBQ grill, and 20% off swimwear to help you get holiday-ready for less.

And the shoes and summer sale extends way beyond these Hush trainers. Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers have 15% off, and there's also discounts across a range of popular Birkenstock clogs and sandals.

Shop John Lewis trainer sale