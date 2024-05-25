Everyone will be wearing these chic white Hush trainers this summer – and they're on sale for £30 today
The popular canvas pumps are part of the John Lewis sale
The wonderful British weather keeps teasing us with warmer weather, and - wanting to make the most of this gorgeous sunshine - I've been on the hunt for the perfect summer shoe.
And the John Lewis sale has come up trumps, with a selection of summer footwear among the reductions. But it was these Hush Henley Canvas trainers, now just £30.60, that really caught my eye. Simply chic, lightweight and comfortable, the styling possibilities for summer outfits are endless – summer dresses, linen trousers, shorts, this classic trainer will work with them all.
Hush is a brand behind some of the best white trainers money can buy, so to see them in the sale is a real treat. They come highly recommended in over 700 reviews on the John Lewis website. "Perfect summer sneaker," said one reviewer. "Great basic trainers. Padded area at heel makes them really comfortable without risk of rubbing or blisters! I will wear these all the time once summer arrives!" another wrote.
If you're looking for the perfect white trainer for summer, this Hush Henley pair is a cool and contemporary option. A popular choice, these score an average 4.5 out of 5 stars for comfort, quality and value. John Lewis also has these Henley trainers in navy for just £20 in the sale.
The John Lewis sale for this bank holiday has got some great buys for summer, which includes £70 off Ninja's new Woodfire BBQ grill, and 20% off swimwear to help you get holiday-ready for less.
And the shoes and summer sale extends way beyond these Hush trainers. Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers have 15% off, and there's also discounts across a range of popular Birkenstock clogs and sandals.
Shop John Lewis trainer sale
These off-white John Lewis trainers are a gorgeous summer trainer option. The off-white mixed with white makes for a beautiful combination, the tone working beautifully for any summer outfit.
Ok, rag & bone, just take my money already. These classic, old-school trainers from the New York-based brand are simply stunning. All I can think of these with a pair of denim shorts and crisp white tee on a warm day - perfect.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
