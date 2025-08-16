The traditional huarache sandal is always a summer sandal winner. This polished shoe will elevate any look

There are so many hero looks when it comes to sandals at the moment, it's hard to keep up. From chunky espadrilles to jelly shoes there is something out there to suit every summer capsule wardrobe. And, while I love all the new seasonal shoe trends for 2025, there’s something about the traditional huarache sandals that I'm always drawn to.

This classic flat shoe originated in Mexico centuries ago, and has been popular with men and women all around the world since. They became much more popular in the 1960s as boho style took hold, and are still very much a fashion favourite today due to the comfortable fit and craftsmanship aesthetic. Often made from leather, the woven style is a slip-on shoe that’s designed to last without frills or fanfare.

I’ve been a big fan of the huarache for years. I was originally drawn to the closed-toe design as I prefer a little more coverage than a flip flop or slider might offer. They conceal my toes without feeling heavy or sweaty during summer and the understated design means they work with most outfits with ease. They also felt a little smarter for summer outfits for work too – they officially tick all of my footwear boxes.

These days, there are lots of iterations of the traditional slip-on shoe. You can opt for closed or open toe styles, you can stick to classic tan and black colour-ways or for something a little more modern, try opting for a shiny silver pair.

While they have a boho feel to them, you can wear the woven flats with pretty much any outfit, from tailored trousers to the best summer dresses. Use your huarache sandals to add a crafty and polished finish to outfits, and make sure you keep them safe ready for next summer too.