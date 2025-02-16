Holly Willoughby's snake mini skirt with basic black tee is easy print styling inspiration
Holly's fail-safe outfit formula will see you into spring in style
Holly Willoughby has proved that styling busy prints doesn't have to be daunting - with a simple black T-shirt and pair of combat boots, she let her snake print mini skirt do all the talking for a striking look while filming for Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt.
We all love a fail-safe outfit formula, but while we might rely on our go-to 'jeans and a nice top' styling trick that always looks effortlessly chic and put-together, Holly Willoughby's latest look proves that 'T-shirt and a nice skirt' works just as well - if not better.
Stepping out in a stunning snake print mini skirt, that has us wondering if snake print might be the new leopard print as we head into spring, she utilised the capsule wardrobe staple of a basic black tee and a pair of combat boots to tone down the print and let it stand out as the look's statement piece. It certainly proves that busy prints don't have to be daunting to style and can actually be incredibly easy to wear.
As she's been doing with many of her outfits on Celebrity Bear Hunt, which is filmed in the Costa Rican jungle, Holly expertly meshed glamour with practicality with this outfit and utilised the stunning snake print to get what she calls a 'glamourflage' look.
Wearing the sold-out ALICE + OLIVIA Elana Faux Snake-effect Leather Mini Skirt and the similarly sold out Levi's Black Margot Tee, Holly finished off her outfit with Grenson's Nanette Hiking Boots and accessorised with a simple pair of hoop earrings.
With the black elements of the outfit working to add a rich, grounding tone to the look, while also introducing a more casual feel, the snake print becomes a lot more easy to style. The white stands out and grabs the eye, but isn't overwhelming despite the business of the print and the faux-leather fabric gives an effortlessly elegant flair to the outfit with its subtle glossy shine.
While it works brilliantly in the jungle, the look feels just at home on city streets thanks to its elevated casual style - and it's beyond easy to pull together too! We've all got a pair of black boots and a plain black tee hiding in our wardrobes, and we've definitely styled both with our favourite leopard print pieces, whether that's leopard print jeans or a sleek midi skirt boasting the print, so why not try a new animal-inspired look?
Holly's outfit formula gives plenty of other styling opportunities too, with the mini skirt and T-shirt combo perhaps being a little too summer-ready to wear as we teeter between winter and spring. So, until the weather warms up, why not add a plain black knit over the top of the look, with some black tights adding an extra cosy layer? Or you could dress things up a bit with a black blouse in place of the laid-back tee, with a sleek oversized blazer giving the combat boots and skirt combo a sophisticated touch.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
