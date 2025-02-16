Holly Willoughby's snake mini skirt with basic black tee is easy print styling inspiration

Holly Willoughby has proved that styling busy prints doesn't have to be daunting - with a simple black T-shirt and pair of combat boots, she let her snake print mini skirt do all the talking for a striking look while filming for Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt.

We all love a fail-safe outfit formula, but while we might rely on our go-to 'jeans and a nice top' styling trick that always looks effortlessly chic and put-together, Holly Willoughby's latest look proves that 'T-shirt and a nice skirt' works just as well - if not better.

Stepping out in a stunning snake print mini skirt, that has us wondering if snake print might be the new leopard print as we head into spring, she utilised the capsule wardrobe staple of a basic black tee and a pair of combat boots to tone down the print and let it stand out as the look's statement piece. It certainly proves that busy prints don't have to be daunting to style and can actually be incredibly easy to wear.

Shop Holly Willoughby's Look

snake print mini skirt
New Look Grey Faux Leather Snake Print A-Line Mini Skirt

Made from a faux-leather with a subtle glossy finish, this snake print mini sits high on the waist to nip you in before falling into an easy-to-wear A-line silhouette. 

black t-shirt
H&M Fitted T-shirt

Boasting a gently cropped hemline and fitted silhouette for a flattering look, this is an elevated T-shirt style that still has all the comfort of more classic styles with its soft jersey fabric.

Black combat boots
XY London 'Bianca' Flat Combat Lace up Chunky Military Ankle Boots

With a subtle heel for some added glam, get the perfect fit with these lace up boots, then slip in and out of them easily thanks to the zip fastening.

snake print mini skirt
Pink Vanilla Snake Mini Skirt With Split

High waisted with a figure-hugging silhouette that skims the hips and thighs, this mini skirt is oh-so flattering. Style with a basic black tee for a casual style, or add the matching snake corset top for a statement look.

black t-shirt
Zara Basic Cotton T-shirt

Made from 100% cotton, this simple black tee is a staple piece that you can style in uncountable ways. Its classic look boasts a round neck and short sleeves, with a relaxed and comfortable fit.

Dune London combat boots
Dune London 'Press' Leather Lace Up Boots

Dune London make some of our favourite footwear and these lace up boots are no exception. Made from real leather, they're super durable, with the round-toed silhouette and chunky cleated sole creating a timeless style.

As she's been doing with many of her outfits on Celebrity Bear Hunt, which is filmed in the Costa Rican jungle, Holly expertly meshed glamour with practicality with this outfit and utilised the stunning snake print to get what she calls a 'glamourflage' look.

Wearing the sold-out ALICE + OLIVIA Elana Faux Snake-effect Leather Mini Skirt and the similarly sold out Levi's Black Margot Tee, Holly finished off her outfit with Grenson's Nanette Hiking Boots and accessorised with a simple pair of hoop earrings.

With the black elements of the outfit working to add a rich, grounding tone to the look, while also introducing a more casual feel, the snake print becomes a lot more easy to style. The white stands out and grabs the eye, but isn't overwhelming despite the business of the print and the faux-leather fabric gives an effortlessly elegant flair to the outfit with its subtle glossy shine.

While it works brilliantly in the jungle, the look feels just at home on city streets thanks to its elevated casual style - and it's beyond easy to pull together too! We've all got a pair of black boots and a plain black tee hiding in our wardrobes, and we've definitely styled both with our favourite leopard print pieces, whether that's leopard print jeans or a sleek midi skirt boasting the print, so why not try a new animal-inspired look?

Holly's outfit formula gives plenty of other styling opportunities too, with the mini skirt and T-shirt combo perhaps being a little too summer-ready to wear as we teeter between winter and spring. So, until the weather warms up, why not add a plain black knit over the top of the look, with some black tights adding an extra cosy layer? Or you could dress things up a bit with a black blouse in place of the laid-back tee, with a sleek oversized blazer giving the combat boots and skirt combo a sophisticated touch.

