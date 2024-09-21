Holly Willoughby just wore a gorgeous royal blue power suit - it's proof that statement looks don't have to be complicated

Holly Willoughby proves that less is more when it comes to statement looks - and we can’t get enough of her effortlessly chic royal blue suit.

Building a capsule wardrobe can make your mornings easier, especially if you have a blend of everyday basics that work well together. For special occasions, though, you might be tempted to abandon your carefully curated wardrobe and go for something unusual - that you’ll inevitably wear once. Here, Holly has shown why that's not necessary. Her clever use of a single colour across classic pieces that can easily be worn again, proves that statement looks don’t have to be overly complicated.

The presenter has always been a source of style inspiration, but her head-to-toe deep royal blue look is among our favourites. At the annual BGC Group Charity Day, she stepped out in a stunning single-breasted suit jacket, matching straight-leg trousers and contrasting black heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a single colour can be difficult, but Holly gets it right with the beautiful deep hue that complements her bright blonde hair, skin tone and blue eyes. It is a timeless, sophisticated and elegant shade that works well with the classic silhouette but still makes for a powerful statement.

When styling a bold look, most of us naturally gravitate to more unusual pieces - but Holly’s look proves that a single colour can be just impactful.

Bold Blue Suits

Karen Millen Tailored Double Breasted Blazer £78 at Karen Millen With chillier days on the horizon, this bold blazer from Karen Millen is set to be your new workwear staple. It has notched lapels and double-breasted buttons for a timeless, sophisticated feel. However, the vibrant electric blue will help you stand out at the office. Pair with a crisp white shirt and matching trousers for an effortlessly chic look. Karen Millen Tailored Pleated Wide Leg Trousers £65 at Karen Millen There is nothing better than classic tailoring, so it isn't surprising that we've fallen for these Karen Millen pleated trousers. The central pleat and wide leg cut is ultra-flattering, while still being super comfortable. Even better, the price has just been reduced from £230 to £65. M&S Wide Fit Leather Kitten Heel Court Shoes £45 at M&S We all have a little black dress, but what about a little black shoe? These kitten heels from M&S will make the perfect addition to your wardrobe, thanks to the classic shape and neutral tone. As they are made from durable leather, these will last you through autumn and beyond.

Creating a statement look from one colour is one of the easier fashion colour trends to master and is a foolproof method for getting a chic outfit that looks effortless. Though it can be intimidating, it works best with classic, flattering silhouettes that allow the colour to be the main focus - as Holly demonstrates. The former This Morning host clearly knows what colours suit her and with the attention on this, rather than the tailoring, it makes for an unforgettable look.

There is also very little additional styling needed and Holly completes her look with her bouncy waves, classic French manicure and flawless make-up - that would look great at any occasion. If you are feeling particularly bold, try wearing one to the office as suits like this are perfect for a hectic 9 to 5. Alternatively, style it with your best white trainers for an edgy, casual vibe.

Commenting on this, woman&home's Digitial Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says: "A power trouser suit will always make you feel confident, and this look on Holly really reminds me of Kate Middleton's uniform for royal engagements. The deep blue colour is a much softer alternative to black, and you can afford to keep the rest of the look super simple to let the suit do all the talking."