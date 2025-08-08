Holly Willoughby 'delivers Marilyn Monroe moment' in timeless white swimsuit and chic sunnies

Holly Willoughby shared a rare peek inside her getaway to Portugal, posing in a gorgeous and timeless white swimsuit for a day by the sea.

Taking to Instagram, Holly provided her followers with a summery snapshot taken during a boat day. The presenter can be seen channelling classic beach style, posing in a retro-esque plunging white swimsuit.

Whether you're jetting off on holiday or just need to give your holiday outfit ideas an update with an addition from one of the best swimwear brands on the market, investing in a white one-piece is a sure-fire way to keep things chic.

Shop White Swimsuits

Rivkie Baum, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, is all for finding swimwear that provides comfort, style, and confidence all at once - and is a big fan of Holly's chic white pick.

"Delivering a Marilyn Monroe moment, Holly's white swimsuit uses a plunging V-neck to elongate her silhouette and highlight her curves. If you're thinking about investing in one of the swimwear trends for 2025, make sure to first consider the right type of swimwear for your body shape," Rivkie says.

"Holly's swimsuit features a fitted waistband to help draw her in at her smallest part, which was further enhanced by the plunging neckline."

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) A photo posted by on

Maintaining the simple yet stylish feel of the beachy look, Holly proved that sticking to undying sunglasses trends always works.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With her signature blonde tresses blowing in the breeze, she can be seen with a pair of brown-toned tortoise shell print frames on her face, with statement square lenses shielding her eyes from the UV rays.

The social media post followed a cool bikini moment that Holly shared last week as she embraced nostalgic style with a gingham and black two-piece and a monochrome Adidas bucket hat.

Taking a selfie, Holly displayed the adorable strapless Jean Gingham Bikini by Hunza G. With its bandeau style top and bottoms with delicate gingham frills, this £185 set is certainly a swimwear splurge.

As she shared her envy for those with tickets to see Oasis in London last weekend, Holly injected a 90s feel to her holiday look, swapping a straw sunhat for her black and white Adidas accessory, priced at just £23.

"When [you're] not in Wembley but your head is… have fun tonight if you’re lucky enough to be going," Holly captioned the smiley snapshot.