This £27 H&M bag immediately reminded us of an iconic Jacquemus style - for hundreds less
This high street Jacquemus lookalike is not to be missed
Nothing beats a high street buy that looks high end, especially when it comes to handbags. We've just come across the perfect summery, sophisticated crossbody bag - and it looks extremely similar to a £700 designer classic.
Jacquemus makes some of the best affordable designer bags, and the brand's Bambino silhouette is endlessly sophisticated. JLo was recently spotted sporting the style, and Eva Longoria is a fan too.
However, a Jacquemus handbag will still set you back hundreds of pounds when bought brand new. If you've always lusted after an accessory from the label but can't justify the cost, we've found a fantastic alternative for under £30 that you won't want to miss. Available to buy from H&M now, this is a high street bargain we're so ready to snap up for summer styling.
Shop The Jacquemus Lookalike
Lookalike
If you didn't know, there is no way you would think this bag is just £27.99. With the same woven texture, top handle detail, and structured shape as the Jacquemus Bambino, it has a true luxury feel. Plus, it comes with the same detachable crossbody strap for added versatility.
The woven-blend Bambino is a favourite of JLo's, and we can see why. Beautifully minimalist and with a gorgeous yet sleek gold logo, this silhouette can be worn for absolutely any occasion. Made in Italy, it is a premium buy that will serve you well for years to come.
Premium handbags come with a steep price tag for a reason, and the Jacquemus Bambino is extremely worth the investment if you can afford it. Both distinctive and chic, it will stand out in your capsule wardrobe without compromising on wearability.
However, if you don't have £730 to spare, the H&M crossbody bag is one of the best lookalikes we've come across. The woven texture and boxy shape is what really makes this bag unique, which the H&M version nails just as well. There are a few differences between both pieces - mainly the fastening and the lack of a back pocket on the H&M style - but the overall look and size is almost identical.
Both are made from a high quality linen and cotton blend, making them extremely similar in terms of fabrication too. Plus, they boast the same minimalist hue that can be mixed and matched with everything from your best white trainers to statement outerwear. At just £27.99, you're getting a quality handbag that couldn't look more luxe. We predict a sell-out.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
