Helen Skelton's black bikini and bold sunglasses prove simple swimwear with statement accessories is the way forward

Helen Skelton's black bikini teamed with statement orange sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a lowkey topknot bun proves that simplistic swimwear spiced up with bold accessories is the way to go this summer.

When it comes to poolside dressing, there are a few things that can be tricky. From finding the best swimsuit brands to suit your style to trying to adhere to 2024 swimwear trends, all the while hunting for bikinis or swimsuits that you feel comfy in, it can feel like there's lots to contend with.

But a recent snap shared by Helen Skelton shows that looking stylish in swimwear can be as easy as relying on an old faithful black swimsuit or two-piece and dressing it up with accessories. There's no need to keep scouring the shops for vibrant swimwear - stick to the simple pieces you know and love and add flair with sunglasses and jewellery.

As she relished in a spa day in the sunny Lake District, the TV host posed in the swimming pool. In the snapshot, Helen can be seen sporting a simple black bikini, alongside a pair of transparent, neon orange sunglasses. Colourful sunnies are one of the biggest sunglasses trends of 2024 - and Helen has got us itching to buy some just like her vivid Aperol Spritz-toned pair.

When it came to her hair, a no-fuss messy topknot was the order of the day, while a pair of chubby gold hoop earrings added a touch of glam to her relaxation look.

Helen is clearly big on accessories and regularly shares Instagram photos of her outfits, in which the likes of her jewellery, sunglasses, belts, hats and shoes always stand out.

The doting mum-of-three impressed us with a recent look as she enjoyed a day at the beach with her little ones, opting for an edgier outfit consisting of black leggings, a simple black cami, a chunky gold chain necklace and a cool baseball cap.

Topping the ensemble off, Helen went for yet another pair of her favourite oversized sunglasses, shielding her eyes with the huge tortoise shell frames.