Helen Skelton’s pink waistcoat and trousers show soft pastels and tailoring go hand-in-hand for summer
Helen Skelton's waistcoat and trousers have inspired us to try out the tailored co-ord trend this summer and pastel tones are the way to go
Helen Skelton’s pink waistcoat and trousers have shown that soft pastel shades and tailoring are the perfect summer combination.
Your best jumpsuits and floral dresses will always be summer wardrobe staples but for elevated casual outfits it doesn’t come much more chic than a tailored co-ord. Waistcoats and trousers have been a popular choice for summer for some time now and are the epitome of sophistication. Depending on the colour and fabric they can work for everything from a wedding to a family BBQ and presenter Helen Skelton recently wore a pink set from River Island that we won’t forget in a hurry. She took to Instagram to share a collection of her recent work looks, including this waistcoat and trouser co-ord and the combination of the pastel hue and smart silhouette was gorgeous.
So gorgeous that we were sad to discover that it’s almost completely sold out in this particular shade and in many of the others too. Whilst there are so many styles of waistcoat out there, Helen’s had a longline design and draped elegantly over the waistband of her wide leg trousers.
Shop Waistcoat Co-Ords Like Helen Skelton's
This baby blue waistcoat is such a pretty pastel shade and whether or not you want to style with the matching trousers it's a great tailored piece to have in your collection. It has delicate covered buttons and a stunning V-neckline and would be a lovely choice to wear to summer occasions.
This sage green waistcoat is such a show-stopping special occasion piece. The sateen fabric has a sheen to it and the contrasting brown buttons work so well with the soft pastel tone. It falls to just below the waist and you could easily style it with black or white trousers as well as the matching ones.
This lyocell-rich waistcoat is beautifully tailored and has a longline shape similar to Helen Skelton's pink waistcoat. It's lined for comfort and has a hint of stretch, as well as handy welt pockets and a contrasting button closure.
Wide leg trousers are such a handy and beautiful staple to have and these would look just as stylish with a white blouse or T-shirt tucked in as with a waistcoat. The whole co-ord, though, is fabulous and heeled sandals or espadrilles would finish off the look perfectly.
You can save an additional 15% on these sage sateen trousers until 8th July and they look so perfect with the matching waistcoat. They have a stretchy waistband that makes them so easy to slip on and off and a comfortable wide leg cut.
The V-neckline framed Helen’s décolletage and was mirrored in the bottom hem which flared out slightly underneath the third button. The matching pink trousers had a relaxed feel to them which contrasted beautifully against the more fitted waistcoat. They fell right to the floor, giving fans only the slightest glimpse of the presenter’s pointed toe heels.
Having a more casual silhouette with her trousers helped to make Helen’s look a little less formal and this is a great tip if you want to add some tailored pieces to your summer capsule wardrobe but don’t want your outfits to look too business wear-like. The colour was an earthy pink with a touch of peach to it that was perfect for the season.
Pastels work so well with neutral accessories and can add a splash of colour to an outfit without it being too much. Many of the best wedding guest dresses around right now are in pastel shades and the same is true of tailored co-ords.
If you’ve been inspired by Helen Skelton’s pink waistcoat and trousers but aren’t sure that this colour suits you then consider picking up a soft green, blue or beige co-ord to achieve a similar look. Helen accessorised her waistcoat and trousers with pink-beige court shoes that had a metallic heel.
Court shoes are timeless and you can style a neutral pair with most outfits in your wardrobe, from jeans and a shirt to a vibrant midi dress. The presenter added some chunky gold earrings and bracelets and a chain necklace with a round pendant that brought out the warm undertones in her co-ord. She wore her blonde hair straight and sleek with a centre parting and subtly matched her pink lipstick and blusher to her outfit too.
This was such a stunning look from Helen and one of many amazing outfits we’ve seen from the presenter recently. Helen Skelton’s floral maxi skirt was another pretty choice for summer that was also from River Island, and she wore it with a pale blue knitted shirt. Whichever way you look at it, pastel colours are a styling must-have for this season.
