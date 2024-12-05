Helen Skelton's sequin trousers with a simple black top is the easy festive outfit inspiration you might just need right now

If you want a simple, classic and comfortable outfit for the festive season that still provides some serious dazzle, you might want to take inspiration from Helen Skelton's sequin trousers look.

We're very vocal about the fact Helen Skelton is one of our fashion heroes. She pushes us to try unusual outfit combinations - we'd never thought to pair a cool co-ord velvet suit in teal with pink heels, but you can guarantee we are now. Hot pink and cherry red are colours we also never thought we'd love on the same dress, but once again, Helen's red and pink gown had us looking for one of our very own.

Now, with many people looking for stylish Christmas party outfit ideas, Helen has stepped up and provided us with all the inspiration we need. But while it wasn't actually winter when Helen wore her shimmering trousers and simplistic black top combination, we're so ready to replicate it for our December nights out.

Shop Sequin Trousers

Lipsy Silver Sequin Wide Leg Trousers £46.00 at Next Gorgeously festive sequin detail wide leg trousers from Lipsy. These stylish yet comfortable trousers feature an elastic waistband and flattering wide leg cut, with fabric lining for extra comfort Mint Velvet Black Sequin Velvet Wide Trousers £120.00 at Mint Velvet Stunning black velvet wide leg trousers with all over sequin embellishment and a zip fastening through the side. Not just for party season, these can be a stylish event number all year round. Zara Sequinned Velvet Trousers £29.99 at Zara Stunning velvet trousers with sequins in blue grey from Zara. Featuring a high waist and straight leg with side slits, the concealed side zip fastening gives clean lines to the look.

Shop Staple Black Tops

Lipsy Black Chiffon Panel V Neck Camis £32.00 at Next A chic cami with chiffon panel detailing from Lipsy. A perfect addition to your staple wardrobe, this top will pair with sequin trousers in any colour. Holland Cooper Satin Lace Cami £79.00 at Holland Cooper A beautifully lustrous V-neck cami, adorned with delicate lace trim along the neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps for a perfect fit. Detailed with HC engraved buttons, this cami is crafted in an easy-care satin fabric for added convenience. Jigsaw Modal Lace Vest £32.00 at Jigsaw This modal lace vest is one of Jigsaw's bestselling under layers. Cut from soft modal jersey with slim adjustable straps, lace trim detail adds a subtle vintage-inspired twist.

In the snapshot that Helen shared on Instagram after a Beyonce concert back in May 2023, she can be seen shimmering in her silver sequin wide leg trousers.

Helen paired the glitzy bottoms with a super simple option on top, going for a delicate black cami with sophisticated lace detailing - and kept the rest of the outfit a little more lowkey, too.

Helen wore her hair loose and flowing in a sleek middle parting, proving that a statement glittery piece can do all the talking when it comes to dressing up - but we will certainly never be opposed to really going for it with your hair when it's party season.