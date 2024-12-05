Helen Skelton's sequin trousers with a simple black top is the easy festive outfit inspiration you might just need right now
We're so ready to make sequins the centre of our festive outfits
If you want a simple, classic and comfortable outfit for the festive season that still provides some serious dazzle, you might want to take inspiration from Helen Skelton's sequin trousers look.
We're very vocal about the fact Helen Skelton is one of our fashion heroes. She pushes us to try unusual outfit combinations - we'd never thought to pair a cool co-ord velvet suit in teal with pink heels, but you can guarantee we are now. Hot pink and cherry red are colours we also never thought we'd love on the same dress, but once again, Helen's red and pink gown had us looking for one of our very own.
Now, with many people looking for stylish Christmas party outfit ideas, Helen has stepped up and provided us with all the inspiration we need. But while it wasn't actually winter when Helen wore her shimmering trousers and simplistic black top combination, we're so ready to replicate it for our December nights out.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Sequin Trousers
Gorgeously festive sequin detail wide leg trousers from Lipsy. These stylish yet comfortable trousers feature an elastic waistband and flattering wide leg cut, with fabric lining for extra comfort
Stunning black velvet wide leg trousers with all over sequin embellishment and a zip fastening through the side. Not just for party season, these can be a stylish event number all year round.
Shop Staple Black Tops
A chic cami with chiffon panel detailing from Lipsy. A perfect addition to your staple wardrobe, this top will pair with sequin trousers in any colour.
A beautifully lustrous V-neck cami, adorned with delicate lace trim along the neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps for a perfect fit. Detailed with HC engraved buttons, this cami is crafted in an easy-care satin fabric for added convenience.
In the snapshot that Helen shared on Instagram after a Beyonce concert back in May 2023, she can be seen shimmering in her silver sequin wide leg trousers.
Helen paired the glitzy bottoms with a super simple option on top, going for a delicate black cami with sophisticated lace detailing - and kept the rest of the outfit a little more lowkey, too.
Helen wore her hair loose and flowing in a sleek middle parting, proving that a statement glittery piece can do all the talking when it comes to dressing up - but we will certainly never be opposed to really going for it with your hair when it's party season.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
-
-
What is Black Doves based on? The shocking real events that inspired the Netflix show starring Keira Knightley
Black Doves has arrived on Netflix to huge fanfare, and viewers will instantly want to know if it's based on genuine experiences - here's where the inspiration for the show came from.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Sienna Miller's head-to-toe tiger print suit is a striking M&S buy that really doesn't scream 'high street'
If Sienna's wearing it, we want it - and we're thrilled this is still in stock
By Caitlin Elliott Published